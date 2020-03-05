Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2020-2025

Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network.This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing number of smartphone integrated services. The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to technological advances that aim to enhance the overall in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and drivers.

Moreover, owing to the growing demand for electronic vehicles across the world, automotive OEMs are developing applications that will allow the consumers to connect their smartphones to the vehicle to provide a real-time status of their vehicle’s battery.

In 2017, the global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Audi

Delphi Automotive

Ford Motor Company

Google

IBM

Alpine Electronics

BMW

GM

Bosch

Mercedes-Benz

NXP Semiconductors

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Qualcomm

Toyota

Volkswagen

Wipro

Sierra Wireless

Tech Mahindra

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Tethered Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Safety And Security

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

Vehicle Management

On-Drive Management

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connected Car M2M Connections and Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car M2M Connections and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Manufacturers

Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Connected Car M2M Connections and Services

1.1 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Embedded Solutions

1.3.2 Integrated Solutions

1.3.3 Tethered Solutions

1.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Safety And Security

1.4.2 Infotainment

1.4.3 Driver Assistance

1.4.4 Vehicle Management

1.4.5 On-Drive Management

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Audi

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Delphi Automotive

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Ford Motor Company

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Google

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 IBM

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Alpine Electronics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 BMW

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 GM

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Bosch

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Mercedes-Benz

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 NXP Semiconductors

3.12 PSA Peugeot Citroen

3.13 Qualcomm

3.14 Toyota

3.15 Volkswagen

3.16 Wipro

3.17 Sierra Wireless

3.18 Tech Mahindra

Chapter Four: Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Connected Car M2M Connections and Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Connected Car M2M Connections and Services

Chapter Five: United States Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Opportunities

12.2 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

