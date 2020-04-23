Global Concession Catering Market 2020 by Type, Size, Share, Cost, Revenue, Products and Production Information Analysis and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Concession Catering market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35600 million by 2024, from US$ 26200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Concession Catering business, shared in Chapter 3.

A concession is the right to sell products or to provide services in exchange for a rent or a capital commitment at a specific location for a pre-determined amount of time. Main selection guidelines for the granting of a concession are brand offering, concept design and layout, brand reputation and experience.

In the concession catering business, a limited number of large operators compete for the biggest concessions in the main sectors and geographic markets. However, most markets are still fragmented, with a significant number of small regional and national operators. We estimate that Autogrill, SSP and Elior have global market shares of 18.16%, 11.72% and 7.79%, respectively, suggesting substantial scope for expansion.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Concession Catering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Concession Catering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Food

Beverages

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Airports

Motorways

Railways, City Sites & Leisure

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autogrill

SSP

Elior Group

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Concession Catering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Concession Catering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Concession Catering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Concession Catering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Concession Catering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

