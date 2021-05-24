Global Compressed Natural Gas Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players Like – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gazprom, Neogas Inc., Trillium CNG and China Natural Gas Inc. | Forecast Research to 2026

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a natural gas comprised of methane that is stored under high pressures. This compressed gas can be transported or stored for later use as a vehicle fuel. In this form it remains clear, odorless, and non-corrosive.

Rising use of natural gas in the automotive industry, increasing demand of CNG for hybrid vehicles and stern guidelines are one of the major driving factors for compressed natural gas market growth. Furthermore, rising use of CNG is traditional internal combustion engines are also accelerating the compressed natural gas market across the globe.

Scope of compressed natural gas market includes by Source (Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources), by End User (Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

However, lack of infrastructure and high installation cost for storage are major challenges to overcome for compressed natural gas market. Regardless of the challenges, rising demand of CNG will significantly grow compressed natural gas market in the forecast period.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Gazprom

• Neogas Inc.

• Trillium CNG

• China Natural Gas Inc.

Report Covers Market Segment by Types:

• Associated Gas

• Non Associated Gas

• Unconventional Sources

Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:

• Light Duty Vehicles

• Medium Duty Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Vehicles

