Global Composite Adhesives Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025

Global Composite Adhesives Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Composite Adhesives Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Composite Adhesives Market

Global composite adhesives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing demand for recyclable plastics, increase in the usage of wind energy production and growing R&D in the aerospace sector.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the composite adhesives are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, DOW, LORD Corporation, Bostik, Ashland, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Integra Adhesives, Arkema Group, SCIGRIP, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Scott Bader Company Ltd, HERNON Manufacturing, Inc., Gurit, Hybond Inc, Permabond LLC., among others.

This report studies Global Composite Adhesives Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Composite Adhesives Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Composite Adhesives Market By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), Type (Structural, Synthetic), Component (One-Component, Two-Component), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Marine, Aerospace, Wind Energy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Composite Adhesives Market

Composite adhesives are used in bonding joints or attaching of composite materials including woods, plastics, and metal. The composites are widely used for various high tech applications that require higher strength and lighter weight. These are available as liquid form, pastes, and films to fulfil the surging needs of the customers. They are known for giving good results in the extreme situations because of their strong mechanical strength. Due to its strong mechanical strength it performs extra-ordinary in extreme conditions.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, due to rising environmental concern can act as a driver for the market

Rising need for composite adhesives in end-use industries such as construction can also act a driver for the market

Rising need for wind turbines to harness wind energy drives the market growth

surging supply of new aircraft is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict environmental regulations can act as a restrain for the market growth.

Limited opportunity in the developed countries; this factor can also act as a restrain for the market growth

