Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Complex Event Processing (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Complex Event Processing (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Complex Event Processing (CEP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Fujitsu
TIBCO
WSO2
EsperTech
IBM
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SME
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Complex Event Processing (CEP) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 SME
1.4.3 Large Enterprises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Government
1.5.10 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size
2.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Complex Event Processing (CEP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in China
7.3 China Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in India
10.3 India Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Fujitsu
12.2.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.2.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.3 TIBCO
12.3.1 TIBCO Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.3.4 TIBCO Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TIBCO Recent Development
12.4 WSO2
12.4.1 WSOChapter Two: Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.4.4 WSOChapter Two: Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 WSOChapter Two: Recent Development
12.5 EsperTech
12.5.1 EsperTech Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.5.4 EsperTech Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 EsperTech Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Complex Event Processing (CEP) Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Complex Event Processing (CEP) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
