Global Competency-based Platform Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Competency-based Platform Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Competency-based Platform report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Competency-based Platform market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Competency-based Platform Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Competency-based Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Competency-based Platform market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Competency-based Platform Divide into Competency-Based Education Technologies and Competency-Based Technologies Platforms, competency-based degree programs grant credits through multiple channels, such as prior learning assessments, work experience, and credit mobility for transferring credits, which significantly reduces the cost of completing a degree.

Competency-based education technologies segment will dominate the market and also estimates this market segment to account for almost 59% of the total market shares.

In 2017, the global Competency-based Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BNED LoudCloud

D2L

Ellucian

Flat World Education

Articulate

Blackboard

Edmodo

Fidelis Education

Fishtree

Itslearning

Knewton

Motivis Learning

Saba

Schoology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Competency-Based Education Technologies

Competency-Based Technologies Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 Schools

Higher Education Institutions

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Competency-based Platform in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Competency-based Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Competency-based Platform Manufacturers

Competency-based Platform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Competency-based Platform Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Competency-based Platform market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Competency-based Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Competency-based Platform

1.1 Competency-based Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Competency-based Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Competency-based Platform Market by Type

1.3.1 Competency-Based Education Technologies

1.3.2 Competency-Based Technologies Platforms

1.4 Competency-based Platform Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 K-Chapter Twelve: Schools

1.4.2 Higher Education Institutions

Chapter Two: Global Competency-based Platform Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Competency-based Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 BNED LoudCloud

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 D2L

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Ellucian

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Flat World Education

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Articulate

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Blackboard

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Edmodo

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Fidelis Education

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Fishtree

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Itslearning

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Competency-based Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Knewton

3.12 Motivis Learning

3.13 Saba

3.14 Schoology

Chapter Four: Global Competency-based Platform Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Competency-based Platform in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Competency-based Platform

Chapter Five: United States Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Competency-based Platform Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Competency-based Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Competency-based Platform Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Competency-based Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Competency-based Platform Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Competency-based Platform Market Dynamics

12.1 Competency-based Platform Market Opportunities

12.2 Competency-based Platform Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Competency-based Platform Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Competency-based Platform Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

