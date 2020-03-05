Global Community College Market Forecast 2025 High Trending Four Business Firms – AVTEC, Carver Career and Technical Education, Central Louisiana Technical Community College, NCK Tech

Global Community College Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Community College report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Community College market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Community College Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Community College market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Community College market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Community college is a segment of the US public higher education market. In the US, community colleges (once commonly called junior colleges) are primarily two-year public institutions of higher education. Many community colleges also offer remedial education, GEDs, high school degrees, technical degrees and certificates, and a limited number of four-year degrees.

Government funds are the primary source of revenue for community colleges as the funds are utilized for providing salaries of the college staff and improving the quality of education. The expenses incurred for the improvement of the college infrastructure and education processes are also funded by government funds.

The increased penetration of education technology in community colleges will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the community college market in the US.

In 2017, the global Community College market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AVTEC

Carver Career and Technical Education

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

NCK Tech

North Florida Community College

Garden City Community College

Cleveland Community College

Northeast Community College

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Government Funds

Tuition and Fees

Grants and Contracts

Market segment by Application, split into

Associate Degree

TVET Certification

Continuing Education

Bachelor’s Degree

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Community College in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Community College are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Community College Manufacturers

Community College Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Community College Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Community College market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Community College Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Community College

1.1 Community College Market Overview

1.1.1 Community College Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Community College Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Community College Market by Type

1.3.1 Government Funds

1.3.2 Tuition and Fees

1.3.3 Grants and Contracts

1.4 Community College Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Associate Degree

1.4.2 TVET Certification

1.4.3 Continuing Education

1.4.4 Bachelor’s Degree

Chapter Two: Global Community College Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Community College Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AVTEC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Carver Career and Technical Education

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Central Louisiana Technical Community College

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 NCK Tech

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 North Florida Community College

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Garden City Community College

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Cleveland Community College

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Northeast Community College

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Community College Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Community College Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Community College Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Community College in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Community College

Chapter Five: United States Community College Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Community College Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Community College Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Community College Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Community College Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Community College Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Community College Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Community College Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Community College Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Community College Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Community College Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Community College Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Community College Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Community College Market Dynamics

12.1 Community College Market Opportunities

12.2 Community College Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Community College Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Community College Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

