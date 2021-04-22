Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2020-2023 Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Top Manufacturers and Forecast Report

The worldwide market for Commercial Greenhouse is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 49100 million US$ in 2023, from 29600 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Study.

Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of this market. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market. However, the high cost of commercial greenhouses, especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems, is a restraint for the commercial greenhouse market.

This report focuses on the Commercial Greenhouse in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Temperature is one of the most important parameters for plant photosynthesis. Due to this, a commercial greenhouse needs to be equipped with technologies for maintaining the ideal temperature required for photosynthesis.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 131 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Commercial Greenhouse Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Commercial Greenhouse industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Commercial Greenhouse Industry Key Manufacturers:

• Richel Group SA

• Argus Control Systems Ltd

• Certhon

• Logiqs B.V.

• Lumigrow, Inc.

• Agra Tech, Inc

• Rough Brothers, Inc.

Those are profiled in overview of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

