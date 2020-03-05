Global Coiled Tubing Services Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Key Players Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Weatherford, Superior Energy, Archer, Calfrac Well Services, Cudd Energy Services (RPC), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, PT Elnusa Tbk, Legend Energy, Smape S.r.l., Jereh Group

Global Coiled Tubing Services Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Coiled Tubing Services report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Coiled Tubing Services market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Coiled Tubing Services Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

The Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Coiled Tubing Services market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Coiled Tubing Services industry was 3508.24 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6237.67 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 7.46% between 2017 and 2025.

The report provides a basic overview of the Coiled Tubing Services industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Coiled Tubing Services industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

This report studies Coiled Tubing Services focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

Superior Energy

Archer

Calfrac Well Services

Cudd Energy Services (RPC)

National Oilwell Varco

Pioneer Energy Services

PT Elnusa Tbk

Legend Energy

Smape S.r.l.

Jereh Group

Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with industry, revenue, market share and growth rate of Coiled Tubing Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

India

MEA

South America

ROW (Rest of World)

Split by product types, with revenue and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Well Intervention

Drilling

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on industry, market share and growth rate of Coiled Tubing Services in each application, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the Coiled Tubing Services industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Coiled Tubing Services Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coiled Tubing Services 1

1.2 Coiled Tubing Services Segment by Types 3

1.2.1 Global Market Share of Coiled Tubing Services by Types in 2017 3

1.2.2 Well Intervention 5

1.2.3 Drilling 6

1.2.4 Others 6

1.3 Coiled Tubing Services Segment by Applications 7

1.3.1 Coiled Tubing Services Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2017 7

1.3.2 Onshore 8

1.3.3 Offshore 8

1.4 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market by Regions 9

1.4.1 North America Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 9

1.4.2 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 10

1.4.3 China Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 11

1.4.4 India Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 13

1.4.6 South America Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 14

1.4.7 ROW Coiled Tubing Services Status and Prospect (2013-2025F) 15

1.5 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2025F) 16

Chapter Two: Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Competition by Manufacturers 17

2.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018E) 17

2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.2.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Concentration Rate 19

2.2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 20

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21

3.1 Schlumberger 21

3.1.1 Company Profile 21

3.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 21

3.1.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Schlumberger 23

3.1.4 Contact Information 24

3.2 Halliburton 24

3.2.1 Company Profile 24

3.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 25

3.2.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Halliburton 26

3.2.4 Contact Information 27

3.3 Baker Hughes (GE) 28

3.3.1 Company Profile 28

3.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 28

3.3.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Baker Hughes (GE) 30

3.3.4 Contact Information 31

3.4 Weatherford 32

3.4.1 Company Profile 32

3.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 32

3.4.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Weatherford 34

3.4.4 Contact Information 36

3.5 Superior Energy 36

3.5.1 Company Profile 36

3.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 37

3.5.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Superior Energy 38

3.5.4 Contact Information 39

3.6 Archer 39

3.6.1 Company Profile 39

3.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 41

3.6.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Archer 44

3.6.4 Contact Information 45

3.7 Calfrac Well Services 46

3.7.1 Company Profile 46

3.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 46

3.7.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Calfrac Well Services 48

3.7.4 Contact Information 49

3.8 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) 49

3.8.1 Company Profile 49

3.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 51

3.8.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Cudd Energy Services (RPC) 54

3.8.4 Contact Information 55

3.9 National Oilwell Varco 55

3.9.1 Company Profile 55

3.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 57

3.9.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of National Oilwell Varco 57

3.9.4 Contact Information 58

3.10 Pioneer Energy Services 59

3.10.1 Company Profile 59

3.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 60

3.10.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Pioneer Energy Services 61

3.10.4 Contact Information 62

3.11 PT Elnusa Tbk 63

3.11.1 Company Profile 63

3.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64

3.11.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of PT Elnusa Tbk 65

3.11.4 Contact Information 66

3.12 Legend Energy 66

3.12.1 Company Profile 66

3.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67

3.12.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Legend Energy 68

3.12.4 Contact Information 70

3.13 Smape S.r.l. 70

3.13.1 Company Profile 70

3.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 71

3.13.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Smape S.r.l. 73

3.13.4 Contact Information 74

3.14 Jereh Group 75

3.14.1 Company Profile 75

3.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75

3.14.3 Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis of Jereh Group 77

3.14.4 Contact Information 78

Chapter Four: Global Coiled Tubing Services Competition by Regions, Type and Application 79

4.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue by Type 79

4.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue by Regions 81

4.3 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue by Application 84

Chapter Five: North America Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 86

5.1 North America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 86

5.2 North America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 86

5.3 North America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 88

5.4 North America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 88

Chapter Six: Europe Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 89

6.1 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 89

6.2 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 89

6.3 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 91

6.4 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 91

Chapter Seven: China Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 92

7.1 China Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 92

7.2 China Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 92

7.3 China Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 94

7.4 China Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 94

Chapter Eight: India Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 95

8.1 India Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 95

8.2 India Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 95

8.3 India Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 96

8.4 India Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 97

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 98

9.1 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 98

9.2 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 98

9.3 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 100

9.4 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 100

Chapter Ten: South America Coiled Tubing Services (Revenue) 101

10.1 South America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (2013-2018E) 101

10.2 South America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share by Players 101

10.3 South America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Type 103

10.4 South America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Market Share (%) by Applications 103

Chapter Eleven: Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Forecast (2018-2025F) 104

11.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue Forecast (2018-2025F) 104

11.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025F) 105

11.2.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Regions (2018-2025F) 105

11.2.2 North America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 107

11.2.3 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 108

11.2.4 China Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 109

11.2.5 India Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 110

11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 111

11.2.7 South America Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 112

14.2.8 ROW Coiled Tubing Services Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025F) 113

11.3 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025F) 113

11.4 Global Coiled Tubing Services Forecast by Application (2018-2025F) 114

Chapter Twelve: Coiled Tubing Services Market Dynamics 116

12.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Opportunities 116

12.2 Coiled Tubing Services Challenge and Risk 116

12.2.1 Challenges 116

12.2.2 Risk Factors 116

12.3 Coiled Tubing Services Market Driving Force 117

12.3.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 117

12.3.2 Potential Application 117

12.3.3 Downstream Buyers 118

12.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 119

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis 123

13.1 Technology Progress in Related Industry 123

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change 123

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change 124

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion 125

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix 126

Disclosure Section 126

Research Methodology 126

Data Source 127

Disclaimer 127

Author List 129

