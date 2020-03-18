Global Coiled Tubing Services Market 2020, by Size, Share, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Major Manufacturers, Revenue, Development, Trend Forecast 2024

Coiled tubing refers to a continuous length of small-diameter steel pipe and related surface equipment as well as associated drilling, completion and workover, or remediation, techniques. Coiled tubing oilfield technology was initially developed for working on live, producing wells.
Coiled tubing technology is frequently used to deploy tools and materials through production tubing or casing while remedial work is performed on producing wells. Coiled tubing fulfills three key requirements for downhole operations on live wells by providing a dynamic seal between the formation pressure and the surface, a continuous conduit for fluid conveyance and a method for running this conduit in and out of a pressurized well.
Coiled tubing strength and rigidity, combined with its capability to circulate treatment fluids, offer distinct advantages in workover operations. In addition to drilling and completion operations, oil and gas companies are using coiled tubing to help fish for lost equipment and for conveying well logging tools.
Rise in exploration & production activities globally is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Mounting demand for the oil and gas in transportation, power production, and other application activities, had led to the growth in the consumption of primary energy sources.
The global market is moderately consolidated. It experiences the presence of giant and large number of key industry participants across the value chain. Major companies operating in the market comprises of multinational conglomerates which includes E&P companies, individual equipment & oilfield service corporations, microseismic and proppants companies. The key players are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Weatherford, Superior Energy, Archer, Calfrac Well Services, Cudd Energy Services (RPC), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, PT Elnusa Tbk, Legend Energy, Smape S.r.l., Jereh Group and so on.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Coiled Tubing Services market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5460 million by 2024, from US$ 3510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Coiled Tubing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Coiled Tubing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Coiled Tubing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Well Intervention
Drilling
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Onshore
Offshore
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes (GE)
Weatherford
Superior Energy
Archer
Calfrac Well Services
Cudd Energy Services (RPC)
National Oilwell Varco
Pioneer Energy Services
PT Elnusa Tbk
Legend Energy
Smape S.r.l.
Jereh Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Coiled Tubing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Coiled Tubing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Coiled Tubing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Coiled Tubing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Coiled Tubing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Well Intervention
2.2.2 Drilling
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Coiled Tubing Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Onshore
2.4.2 Offshore
2.5 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Coiled Tubing Services by Players
3.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Coiled Tubing Services by Regions
4.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Coiled Tubing Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Coiled Tubing Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Coiled Tubing Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Coiled Tubing Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Schlumberger Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Schlumberger News
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Halliburton Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Halliburton News
11.3 Baker Hughes (GE)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Baker Hughes (GE) Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Baker Hughes (GE) News
11.4 Weatherford
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Weatherford Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Weatherford News
11.5 Superior Energy
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Superior Energy Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Superior Energy News
11.6 Archer
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Archer Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Archer News
11.7 Calfrac Well Services
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Calfrac Well Services Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Calfrac Well Services News
11.8 Cudd Energy Services (RPC)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) News
11.9 National Oilwell Varco
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.9.3 National Oilwell Varco Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 National Oilwell Varco News
11.10 Pioneer Energy Services
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Coiled Tubing Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Pioneer Energy Services Coiled Tubing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Pioneer Energy Services News
11.11 PT Elnusa Tbk
11.12 Legend Energy
11.13 Smape S.r.l.
11.14 Jereh Group
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
