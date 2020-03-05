Global Cognitive Computing Market Analysis 2020 by Application, Massive Growth, Various Services, Investment, Market Segmentation and Opportunities Assessment till 2026

Market Overview

The global Cognitive Computing Market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. Cognitive computing helps to process volumes of complex data, thereby inadvertently enhancing the enterprise’s productivity levels. Cognitive computing is considered as a next-generation system that converses in human language and helps experts to make better decisions by understanding the complexities of big data. In the current scenario, most of the data received is unstructured such as images, videos, natural language, and symbols. Increasing volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology are the major driving forces of the market.

Cognitive computing systems are typical combination of hardware and software that constitute natural language processing (NLP) and machine language, and have capability to collect, process, and interpret the dark data available with business organizations. Cognitive computing systems works exactly the phenomena of how a human brain works. These systems can process natural language, unstructured data, and can learn from experiences in similar way a human being do.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Cognitive Computing Market. The market has been segmented based on region, deployment, application, and technology.

Market Dynamics

The global Cognitive Computing Market growth is primarily driven by the presence of enormous data with business organizations in the form of human language, videos and pictures which contain valuable information. Hence, to process this data, there is a strong need for cognitive analytic technologies such as NLP and machine learning. This immensely help business organizations to control the risk associated with their business. Therefore, growing need to process unstructured and complex dark data set is expected to further boost global cognitive computing market over the forecast period.

In addition, rise in penetration of cloud-based solutions, growth associated with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increase in market for prediction solutions also fuel the demand for cognitive computing.

However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to restrain the cognitive computing market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into cloud -based solutions and on-premise solutions. In 2018, cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt Agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates. Cloud-based technological advancements, development of innovative hardware and software systems and cognitive experience interfaces would foster the growth of the cognitive computing market.

By vertical, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public sector, and Others. In 2018, BFSI vertical accounted for the majority share in the market. The BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical, as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private financial data. The impact of this factor is expected to be higher in future, since machine-learning algorithms are anticipated to be used for preventing payment frauds and cyberterrorism. Furthermore, cognitive computing is anticipated to have a strong impact on healthcare advancements and lead to more accurate treatments and prevention of medical conditions.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Cognitive Computing Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cognitive computing adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.

APAC Cognitive Computing Market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth. The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, at present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services.

Competitive Analysis

Global Cognitive Computing Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of global and few regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

Some major players in the market are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Numenta, Vicarious, Enterra Solutions, Cold Light, and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global Cognitive Computing Market.

In June 2019, CognitiveScale Inc., an Enterprise AI software pioneer, has expanded its strategic relationship with Microsoft to further accelerate adoption of CognitiveScale’s Cortex software amongst businesses using Microsoft Azure.

Table of Contents

Global Cognitive Computing Market

Global Cognitive Computing Market -Scope and Methodology

Research Methodology

Scope of the market

Global Cognitive Computing Market -Key Trends and Developments

Key Trends and Developments

Global Cognitive Computing Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet By Deployment Type

Market Snippet By Technology

Market Snippet By Application

Market Snippet By Region

Global Cognitive Computing Market – Market Dynamics

Market impacting factors

Drivers

Increasing advancements in technologies

Driver 2

Restraints

High cost of deploying cognitive computing systems

Restraint 2

Impact analysis

Opportunity

Global Cognitive Computing Market – Industry Analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis

Supply chain analysis

New Technological Advncements

Global Cognitive Computing Market – By Deployment Technology

Introduction

Market size analysis, and y-o-y growth analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market attractiveness index, By Deployment Type

On-premises

Introduction

Market size analysis, and y-o-y growth analysis (%)

Cloud

Global Cognitive Computing Market – By Technology

Introduction

Market size analysis, and y-o-y growth analysis (%), By Technology

Market attractiveness index, By Technology

Machine Learning

Introduction

Market size analysis, y-o-y growth analysis (%)

Natural Language Processing

Automated Reasoning

Others (Neural Networks, Deep Learning)

Global Cognitive Computing Market – By Application

Introduction

Market size analysis, and y-o-y growth analysis (%), By Application

Market attractiveness index, By Application

IT & Telecom

Introduction

Market size analysis, y-o-y growth analysis (%)

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retails

Others (Government, Aerospace & Defence)

Global Cognitive Computing Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key region-specific dynamics

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Countries

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Countries

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East And Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment Type

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology

Market Size Analysis, And Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Global Cognitive Computing Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive scenario

Competitor strategy analysis

Comparative Technology portfolio analysis

Market positioning/share analysis

Mergers and acquisitions analysis

Company Profiles

IBM

Company overview

Product portfolio and description

Key highlights

Financial overview

Google

Saffron Technology

Cognitive Scale

Numenta

Vicarious

Enterra Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Cold Light

Global Cognitive Computing Market – Premium Insights

Global Cognitive Computing Market – DataM

Appendix

About us and services

Contact us

