Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Assessment & Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Assessment & Training development in United States, Europe and China.
Cognitive Assessment & Training is a solution that is able to monitor, assess, train, or enhance cognitive functions.
Growth is expected to be driven by several factors including rising adoption of cognitive assessment & training tools across various sectors, and increasing technological advancements; growing awareness about brain fitness; coupled with rising aging population and increasing life expectancy across the globe. Moreover, growing provision of brain fitness exercises through hosted services and increasing adoption of gamification for conducting cognitive assessments are anticipated to boost demand for cognitive assessment & training tools during forecast period, globally.
In 2017, the global Cognitive Assessment & Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cambridge Cognition
CogState
Emotiv
CogniFit
Bracket
Pearson
Lumosity
Brain Resource
ImPACT Applications
ProPhase
MedAvante
Quest Diagnostics
NeuroCog Trials
ERT
CRF Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pen & Paper
Online
Biometric
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Education
Corporate
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Assessment & Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Assessment & Training development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Assessment & Training are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Pen & Paper
1.4.3 Online
1.4.4 Biometric
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Corporate
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cognitive Assessment & Training Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment & Training Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in China
7.3 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in India
10.3 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cambridge Cognition
12.1.1 Cambridge Cognition Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.1.4 Cambridge Cognition Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cambridge Cognition Recent Development
12.2 CogState
12.2.1 CogState Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.2.4 CogState Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CogState Recent Development
12.3 Emotiv
12.3.1 Emotiv Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.3.4 Emotiv Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Emotiv Recent Development
12.4 CogniFit
12.4.1 CogniFit Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.4.4 CogniFit Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CogniFit Recent Development
12.5 Bracket
12.5.1 Bracket Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.5.4 Bracket Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bracket Recent Development
12.6 Pearson
12.6.1 Pearson Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.6.4 Pearson Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pearson Recent Development
12.7 Lumosity
12.7.1 Lumosity Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.7.4 Lumosity Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Lumosity Recent Development
12.8 Brain Resource
12.8.1 Brain Resource Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.8.4 Brain Resource Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Brain Resource Recent Development
12.9 ImPACT Applications
12.9.1 ImPACT Applications Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.9.4 ImPACT Applications Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 ImPACT Applications Recent Development
12.10 ProPhase
12.10.1 ProPhase Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction
12.10.4 ProPhase Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ProPhase Recent Development
12.11 MedAvante
12.12 Quest Diagnostics
12.13 NeuroCog Trials
12.14 ERT
12.15 CRF Health
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
