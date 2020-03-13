Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Assessment & Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Assessment & Training development in United States, Europe and China.

Cognitive Assessment & Training is a solution that is able to monitor, assess, train, or enhance cognitive functions.

Growth is expected to be driven by several factors including rising adoption of cognitive assessment & training tools across various sectors, and increasing technological advancements; growing awareness about brain fitness; coupled with rising aging population and increasing life expectancy across the globe. Moreover, growing provision of brain fitness exercises through hosted services and increasing adoption of gamification for conducting cognitive assessments are anticipated to boost demand for cognitive assessment & training tools during forecast period, globally.

In 2017, the global Cognitive Assessment & Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cambridge Cognition

CogState

Emotiv

CogniFit

Bracket

Pearson

Lumosity

Brain Resource

ImPACT Applications

ProPhase

MedAvante

Quest Diagnostics

NeuroCog Trials

ERT

CRF Health

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pen & Paper

Online

Biometric

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Education

Corporate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Assessment & Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Assessment & Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Assessment & Training are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pen & Paper

1.4.3 Online

1.4.4 Biometric

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Corporate

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Assessment & Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment & Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in China

7.3 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in India

10.3 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cambridge Cognition

12.1.1 Cambridge Cognition Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.1.4 Cambridge Cognition Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cambridge Cognition Recent Development

12.2 CogState

12.2.1 CogState Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.2.4 CogState Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CogState Recent Development

12.3 Emotiv

12.3.1 Emotiv Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.3.4 Emotiv Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Emotiv Recent Development

12.4 CogniFit

12.4.1 CogniFit Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.4.4 CogniFit Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CogniFit Recent Development

12.5 Bracket

12.5.1 Bracket Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.5.4 Bracket Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bracket Recent Development

12.6 Pearson

12.6.1 Pearson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.6.4 Pearson Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Pearson Recent Development

12.7 Lumosity

12.7.1 Lumosity Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.7.4 Lumosity Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Lumosity Recent Development

12.8 Brain Resource

12.8.1 Brain Resource Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.8.4 Brain Resource Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Brain Resource Recent Development

12.9 ImPACT Applications

12.9.1 ImPACT Applications Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.9.4 ImPACT Applications Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ImPACT Applications Recent Development

12.10 ProPhase

12.10.1 ProPhase Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Introduction

12.10.4 ProPhase Revenue in Cognitive Assessment & Training Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ProPhase Recent Development

12.11 MedAvante

12.12 Quest Diagnostics

12.13 NeuroCog Trials

12.14 ERT

12.15 CRF Health

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

