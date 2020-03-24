GLOBAL COAGULATION ANALYZERS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY, DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS AND GROWTH FORECAST TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

Coagulation Analysers are used for detecting the presence of blood clots in the blood vessels. These analyzers measure coagulation pathway speed as well as thrombolin & thromboplastin levels in a few minutes. A coagulation analyzer system also has built-in quality control and security lockout protocols to ensure safe and secure use, as it is used on sensitive information about patients’ health.

The global coagulant analyzer market is driven by a rise in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses like blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases, development of point of care (POC) coagulation testing, and a surge in laboratory automation. However, the high cost of fully automated coagulation analyzer and slow adoption of advanced hemostasis instruments in developing and underdeveloped economies are restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

A coagulation analyzer or a micro-coagulation system is a device that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the coagulation analyzer market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by product, technology, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

The market for D-Dimer test is expected to increase in the forecast period

D-dimer is one of the protein fragments produced when a blood clot gets dissolved in the body. It is usually undetectable or detectable at a very low amount unless the body is forming and breaking down blood clots. Then, its level in the blood can significantly rise. This test detects D-dimer in the blood.

According to a study by Lowe G et al. published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2014, Increased D-dimer and t-PA antigen levels are associated with Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) risk. As deaths due to Cardiovascular disease is expected to increase (of which 43.2% were attributed to CHD, according to American Heart association data 2016), the need for instruments used for analyzing D-Dimer is expected to increase, as this will help to understand CHD better.

North America is expected to dominate the market

According to the Center for American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease (CVD), which was listed as the leading cause of death, accounted for more than 800,000 deaths in the US in 2016, which represents approximately 1 of every 3 deaths. Between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults had some form of cardiovascular disease. Coronary Heart Disease was the leading cause (43.2%) of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease, followed by stroke (16.9%).

However, as the United States has a developed healthcare system structure, it invests a lot in awareness and treatments. According to the American Heart Association, between 2014 and 2015, direct and indirect costs of total cardiovascular diseases and stroke were USD 351.2 billion. Also, there is a rise in the cases of blood disorders which is expected to supplement the growth of the market.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the United States Coagulation Analysers market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies have helped in boosting the growth of the market. The competition is fierce due to the consolidated nature of the market with the top three players reporting to occupy a major share in the market. The key players in the market are adopting various strategic moves to sustain the intense competition.

Companies Mentioned:

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Siemens Healthcare

– DMS Imaging

– Sysmex Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

– Diagnostica Stago Sas

– Helena Laboratories

– Instrumentation Laboratory

– Beckman Coulter Inc

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Increasing Laboratory Automation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Slow Adoption rate in Underdeveloped economies

4.3.2 High Cost of test for Fully Automated Analyzers

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Prothrombin Time Testing

5.1.2 Fibrinogen Testing

5.1.3 Activated Clotting Time Testing

5.1.4 D-Dimer Testing

5.1.5 Platelet Function Tests

5.1.6 Anti-Factor Xa Tests

5.1.7 Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for Activated clotting time (ACT)

5.1.8 Other Coagulation Tests

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Optical Technology

5.2.2 Mechanical Technology

5.2.3 Electrochemical Technology

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.3.2 Point-of-Care Testing

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.4 DMS Imaging

6.1.5 Sysmex Corporation

6.1.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6.1.7 Diagnostica Stago Sas

6.1.8 Helena Laboratories

6.1.9 Instrumentation Laboratory

6.1.10 Beckman Coulter Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

