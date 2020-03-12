Global CMTS (QAM) Market Technology, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Business Revenue, Sales Channel, Trends, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global CMTS (QAM) market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the CMTS (QAM) market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the CMTS (QAM) market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the CMTS (QAM) market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global CMTS (QAM) market. The CMTS (QAM) market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s head end or hub site, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.

For industry structure analysis, the CMTS/QAM industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The Arris Group and Cisco System account for about 84.33% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of CMTS/QAM, also the leader in the whole CMTS/QAM industry.

North America occupied 70.00% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 22.75% and 4.86% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 53.78% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of CMTS/QAM producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. For forecast, the global CMTS/QAM revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of CMTS/QAM.

In 2018, the global CMTS (QAM) market size was 1115.1 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1371.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CMTS (QAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CMTS (QAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arris Group

Cisco System

Casa Systems

Vecima

WISI Communications GmbH

C9 Networks

Sumavision

Huawei Technologies

Chongqing Jinghong

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)

Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Resident

Commercial Field

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CMTS (QAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CMTS (QAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CMTS (QAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CMTS (QAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)

1.4.3 Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CMTS (QAM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Resident

1.5.3 Commercial Field

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 CMTS (QAM) Market Size

2.2 CMTS (QAM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 CMTS (QAM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 CMTS (QAM) Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global CMTS (QAM) Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global CMTS (QAM) Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global CMTS (QAM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players CMTS (QAM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into CMTS (QAM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in China

7.3 China CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

7.4 China CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in India

10.3 India CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

10.4 India CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America CMTS (QAM) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 CMTS (QAM) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America CMTS (QAM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Arris Group

12.1.1 Arris Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.1.4 Arris Group Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Arris Group Recent Development

12.2 Cisco System

12.2.1 Cisco System Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco System Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco System Recent Development

12.3 Casa Systems

12.3.1 Casa Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.3.4 Casa Systems Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Casa Systems Recent Development

12.4 Vecima

12.4.1 Vecima Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.4.4 Vecima Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vecima Recent Development

12.5 WISI Communications GmbH

12.5.1 WISI Communications GmbH Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.5.4 WISI Communications GmbH Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WISI Communications GmbH Recent Development

12.6 CChapter Nine: Networks

12.6.1 CChapter Nine: Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.6.4 CChapter Nine: Networks Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 CChapter Nine: Networks Recent Development

12.7 Sumavision

12.7.1 Sumavision Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.7.4 Sumavision Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sumavision Recent Development

12.8 Huawei Technologies

12.8.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.8.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Chongqing Jinghong

12.9.1 Chongqing Jinghong Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CMTS (QAM) Introduction

12.9.4 Chongqing Jinghong Revenue in CMTS (QAM) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Chongqing Jinghong Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

