Global CMP Slurries Market (CMP Slurry) to 2026 – Cabot Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Samsung Electronics, FujiFilm, Dow Chemicals, BASF, 3M, Evonik and Other

Global CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market is valued USD 875.45 Million in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 1199.37 Million by 2026. The market is driven by the rising demand for people counting solutions in the transportation sector, increasing online sales channel

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries are liquid dispersions containing active chemicals and micro-abrasive grains used for chemical mechanical planarization. Chemical mechanical planarization is a surface polishing and material removal process involving both chemical attack and abrasive removal.

CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market Dynamics

Factors affecting the growth of the market the low cost of people counting solutions, rising demand for people counting solutions in the transportation sector, increasing online sales channel. Rapidly emerging retail sector and the adoption of digitized technologies are compelling retailers to adopt advanced people counters.

Moreover, the increases in automated systems in several industries boost CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market to gain popularity in transportation & retail applications.

The adoption of CMP slurries has effectively reduced the processing cost of wafers and integrated circuits due to better material removal rate, which has influenced the positive growth rate of the market in a bid to cater to the consumer and industry demands. At the same time, fluctuating availability of raw material and volatile prices might hamper the growth prospects of the market, with additional trade tariff and excise fees adding to the final pricing structure of the products.

CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market Insight

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific market is accounted for a significant share in the global CMP Slurry’s market and expected to hold the large share of the market during the forecasting period. Additionally, a sale of CMP slurry in APEJ is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecasting period. The CMP slurry markets in Japan and North America are expected to trail behind that in APEJ, in terms of revenue share. The market in North America will ride lower CAGR than in Japan through 2026.

CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market Segmentation

The global CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of the type the market is divided into high purity pharmaceutical grade fulvic acid, low purity pharmaceutical grade fulvic acid. Based on application the market is segmented into silicon wafers, optical substrate, disk drive components, and microelectronic surfaces. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in CMP Slurries (CMP Slurry) Market are listed as Cabot Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Samsung Electronics, FujiFilm, Dow Chemicals, BASF, 3M, Evonik, and other.

