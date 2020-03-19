Global Cloud Security in Energy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Cloud Security in Energy Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Cloud Security in Energy Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security in Energy development in United States, Europe and China.

The applications in the energy sector use operational technology to monitor and control the physical processes across the oil & gas sector, by means of acquiring process variable data, such as temperatures, pressures, levels, valve positions, etc., and further analyze this data, in order to automate processes.

In 2018, the global Cloud Security in Energy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

McAfee

IBM

CipherCloud

Gemalto

Microsoft

Dell

HPE

Cisco

Panda Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil

Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

