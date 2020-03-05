Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2020 Trends, Advanced Technology, Production Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast Overview by 2026

Market Overview

The global cloud migration services market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. Enhanced business efficiency due to improved IT services offered by cloud computing coupled with introduction of pay-as-you-go model for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by market players will further boost growth in global cloud migration services market.

Cloud migration is the process of partially or completely deploying an organization’s digital assets, services, IT resources or applications to the cloud. Increasing awareness about business continuity, rising penetration of cloud computing and reducing operational costs are some of the key factors fueling market growth.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4154543

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the Cloud Migration Services market. The global Cloud Migration Services market has been segmented based on region, deployment, services, and vertical.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Value (USD Mn), 2018-2026

Market Dynamics

The global cloud migration services market growth is primarily driven by rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. As the cloud computing market continues to grow, enterprises are exploring different cloud models in search of the right balance of functionality, flexibility and investment protection. Hybrid cloud lets organizations provision, use, and manage IT resources across their on-site data center and a compatible public cloud. Factors such as increased speed of delivery of IT resources to end users, need for improved disaster recovery capabilities, improved resource utilization, and reducing IT capital expenses; are driving organizations to move workloads to hybrid cloud.

In addition, the key role of cloud migration is to host applications and data in the most effective IT environment possible, based on factors such as cost, performance and security. For example, many organizations perform the migration of on-premises applications and data from their local data center to public cloud infrastructure to take advantage of benefits, such as greater elasticity, self-service provisioning, redundancy and a flexible, pay-per-use model. These factors are further expected to drive tremendous growth in global cloud migration services market during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market Segment Analysis

By deployment, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid. In 2018, public cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt Agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates. As a public cloud user, organizations aren’t responsible for managing cloud hosting solution. Cloud service provider is responsible for the management and maintenance of the data center(s) in which the data is stored. This means no lengthy procurement processes and no waiting around for operations to install operating system, configure and assemble servers, or establish connectivity.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market, By Deployment, 2018 (% share)

By services, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into professional services (automation & integration, support & maintenance, disaster recovery, training & consulting) and managed services. The enterprises, which are adopting cloud migration services, are increasingly inclined toward deploying cloud-based solutions to run their critical business functions. In 2018, professional services held the majority share in the market. Disaster recovery sub-segment is expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period. Cloud disaster recovery (cloud DR) is a backup and restores strategy that involves storing and maintaining copies of electronic records in a cloud computing environment as a security measure. Generally, cloud providers charge for storage on a pay-per-use model, based on capacity, bandwidth or seat.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global Cloud Migration Services Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in global market over the period.

APAC cloud migration services market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth. The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, At present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services. A few players from the service provider segment such as Tata Communications, Wipro and NetMagic have services that are likely to evolve into more stable cloud offerings.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market, by Region, 2018 (% share)

Competitive Analysis

Global Cloud Migration Services Market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

Some major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, NTT DATA, Inc., Vmware, Inc., WSM International LLC, RiverMeadow Software, Inc., and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global cloud migration services market.

For instance, In February 2019, Wipro Limited launched QuMiC (Quick Migration to Cloud), a comprehensive platform designed to transform the way organizations migrate to Oracle Cloud. Using QuMiC, Wipro and Oracle aim to simplify and accelerate the journey to Oracle Cloud for their customers. Wipro is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

In July 2019, NTT DATA Services, announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. This milestone is a result of a multi-year collaboration and joint cloud investments between the two companies, as well as NTT DATA demonstrating a high level of competency with Google Cloud products.

Cloud Migration Services Market

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Training and consulting service providers

Cloud migration services vendors

Cloud service providers

Telecom service providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

Government agencies

Managed service providers

Related Reports

Cloud Infrastructure Market

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/CLOUD-MIGRATION-SERVICES-MARKET-SIZE-SHARE-AND-FORECAST-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Cloud Migration Services Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Cloud Migration Services Market – Market Definition and Overview

Cloud Migration Services Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Deployment

Markey Snippet by Services

Market Snippet by Vertical

Market Snippet by Region

Cloud Migration Services Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions

Restraints

Complexities in redesigning networks for the cloud

Cloud Migration Services Market – Industry Analysis

Porter\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\’s Five Forces Analysis

Impact Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Cloud Migration Services Market – By Deployment

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Attractiveness Index, By Deployment

Public Cloud*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Migration Services Market – By Services

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User Industry

Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User Industry

Professional Services*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Automation & integration

Support & maintenance

Disaster recovery

Training & consulting

Managed Services

Cloud Migration Services Market – By Vertical

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Function

Market Attractiveness Index, By Function

BFSI*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Healthcare & Life sciences

Telecommunications and ITES

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public sector

Others

Cloud Migration Services Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Services

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Services

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Services

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Services

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Deployment

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Services

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Vertical

Cloud Migration Services Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc. (AWS)*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Tech Mahindra

NTT DATA, Inc.

Vmware, Inc.

WSM International LLC

RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

Cloud Migration Services Market – Premium Insights

Cloud Migration Services Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4154543

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155