Global Cloud Computing Service Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud Computing Services provide information technology (IT) as a service over the Internet or dedicated network, with delivery on demand, and payment based on usage.

Cloud computing has emerged as the latest buzzword for the IT industry. Not only is it revolutionizing the IT industry, but it is also giving a new dimension to IT services being offered by vendors. Cloud computing services can be considered as combination of grid computing, utility computing, virtualization, clustering services. The cloud service environment has forced both service providers and users to realign their operational and business strategies with respect to IT decision making.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Salesforce.com

VMware

Savvis

Rackspace

IBM

Dell

Cisco

Dell EMC

Oracle

NetSuite

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Clouds

Public Clouds

Hybrid Clouds

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Computing Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software-as-a-Service

1.4.3 Platform-as-a-Service

1.4.4 Infrastructure-as-a-Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Clouds

1.5.3 Public Clouds

1.5.4 Hybrid Clouds

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size

2.2 Cloud Computing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Computing Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Computing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Computing Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cloud Computing Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Salesforce.com

12.2.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.2.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

12.3 VMware

12.3.1 VMware Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.3.4 VMware Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 VMware Recent Development

12.4 Savvis

12.4.1 Savvis Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.4.4 Savvis Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Savvis Recent Development

12.5 Rackspace

12.5.1 Rackspace Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.5.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Rackspace Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Dell

12.7.1 Dell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dell Recent Development

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Cisco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.9 Dell EMC

12.9.1 Dell EMC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.9.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

12.10 Oracle

12.10.1 Oracle Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction

12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.11 NetSuite

12.12 Microsoft

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

