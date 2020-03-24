Global Cloud Computing in Education Sector Industry Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Manufacturers

The Global Cloud Computing in Education Sector Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in Education Sector development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud computing is the on demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. The term is generally used to describe data centers available to many users over the Internet. Large clouds, predominant today, often have functions distributed over multiple locations from central servers. If the connection to the user is relatively close, it may be designated an edge server.

In 2018, the global Cloud Computing in Education Sector market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Dell EMC

Adobe Systems

Verizon Cloud

NetApp

Baidu Yun

Tencent Cloud

Blackboard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 Schools

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Computing in Education Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Computing in Education Sector development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

