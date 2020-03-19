Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Cloud-based Email Security Market” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Cloud-based Email Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Email Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud security software is one of the primary tools deployed by cloud service providers and users to secure the entire cloud infrastructure. With more and more cyber attacks and the complexity of malware, spam and phishing attacks occurring worldwide, the increasing popularity of cloud-based services in enterprises is expected to drive adoption of cloud-based email security.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Email Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Proofpoint

Trend Micro

Fortinet

Forcepoint

Symantec

Mimecast

Sophos

Dell

FireEye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Telecom

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Email Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

