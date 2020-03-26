Global Clothing Fasteners Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Clothing Fasteners market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16640 million by 2024, from US$ 13120 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Clothing Fasteners business, shared in Chapter 3.

Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps, buttons, Zippers etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Clothing Fasteners in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Clothing Fasteners. Increasing of garment fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Clothing Fasteners in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Clothing Fasteners market to approach these areas. Analysis of the Clothing Fasteners market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 41 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Clothing Fasteners is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Clothing Fasteners and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clothing Fasteners market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

YKK

Coats Industrial

MORITO

Weixing Group

SBS

Velcro

YBS Zipper

YCC

Kuraray Group

RIRI

Paiho

IDEAL Fastener

Changcheng La Chain

APLIX

SALMI

Koh-i-noor

3F

EMSIG

Sanli Zipper

MAX Zipper

Shingyi

Jianli

HHH Zipper

Primotex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Clothing Fasteners value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Zippers

Buttons

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clothing Fasteners market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Clothing Fasteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clothing Fasteners players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clothing Fasteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Clothing Fasteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

