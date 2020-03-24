GLOBAL CLING FILMS MARKET 2020 EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, FUTURE PROJECTIONS, INCREASING DEMAND, KEY BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FORECAST 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

The market for cling films is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging. However, low resistance to extreme weather conditions is likely to restrain the market growth.

– Increasing preference for packaged food is also likely to boost demand during the forecast period.

– The application of bio-based cling films for sustainable food packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for market growth in the future.

– North America dominated the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Cast Cling Films to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Cast cling films are made up of a continuous melting procedure of thermoplastics.

– They offer high levels of tear resistance and clarity.

– Additionally, cast clings cost much less than other cling films like blown cling films.

– Blown cling films are manufactured through the blow extrusion process and are tougher, more resilient, and can take higher loads as compared to cast cling film.

– However, blown cling films have poor quality and are costlier due to which there is more preference for cast cling films.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons, cast cling films are likely to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth demand for cling films owing ot their increasing usage in food packaging sector of emerging economies, including China, India, and Indonesia.

– China is likely to lead Asia-Pacific in terms of demand for cling films. With the growing trend of packaged food products, there has been a significant increase in the demand for cling films in the country.

– They are majorly required for the packaging of fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, and raw meat, since the film helps in preservation of food and prevention of contaminants.

– The demand for cling films also witnessed a rapid growth from the healthcare sector. With the increasing investments in the healthcare, the market for cling films in the country is likely to be benefitted in the coming years.

– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast.

Competitive Landscape

The market for cling films is consolidated in nature. The major players are Berry Global Inc., Anchor Packaging Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, 3M, and ITS B.V, amongst others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging

4.1.2 increasing Preference for Packaged Food

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Resistance to Extreme Weather Conditions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Polyethylene

5.1.2 Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene

5.1.3 PVC

5.1.4 PVDC

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Cast Cling Film

5.2.2 Blow Cling Film

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Consumer Goods

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ADEX S.r.l.

6.4.2 Anchor Packaging Inc.

6.4.3 Benkai Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Berry Global Inc.

6.4.5 CeDo Ltd

6.4.6 Fine Vantage Limited

6.4.7 Gruppo Fabbri Vignola SpA

6.4.8 Harwal Group of Companies (Cosmoplast)

6.4.9 Intertape Polymer Group

6.4.10 ITS BV

6.4.11 M Stretch S.p.A.

6.4.12 Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd

6.4.13 Pragya Flexifilm Industries

6.4.14 Rotofresh Rotochef S.R.L.

6.4.15 Dow

6.4.16 AEP Industries Inc.

6.4.17 Wrapex Ltd

6.4.18 3M

6.4.19 AL Ismail Plastic Factory

6.4.20 ENPI

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Application of Bio-Based Cling Films for Sustainable Food Packaging

