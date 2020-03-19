Citric Acid Market 2020-2025 is Booming With Healthy CAGR || Leading Players – Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), CLEAN srl, AGREMA Poland Sp. z o.o., Itoil OÜ;

Citric Acid market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Citric Acid Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

The Citric Acid Market is growing significantly, due to the rising applications of it in a number of industries. Due to its cost effective nature, the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 4.3 billion by 2025.

Few of the key competitors currently working in the Citric Acid Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, COFCO, W. Ulrich GmbH, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), CLEAN srl, AGREMA Poland Sp. z o.o., Itoil OÜ, EluOecolo & Sitodi, AURIMEX AG, Matco nv, Foodchem International Corporation, Chemequal, HUANGSHI XINGHUA BIOCHEMICAL CO. LTD., RZBC GROUP, Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Delek Group, Pfizer Inc., Kenko Corporation, Metagenics Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC., and DuPont Nutrition & Health.

Market Definition: Global Citric Acid Market

Citric Acid is an organic acid that occurs naturally in citrus fruits, as well as being manufactured on a global scale. Its widespread applications across a different number of industries make it one of the largest numbers of acid to be manufactured every year globally.

The market is witnessing high market growth due to the application of citric acid as cleanser, due to the reduced use of phosphate as a cleanser.

Europe had the largest market share in 2017, followed by North America.

Segmentation: Global Citric Acid Market

Citric Acid Market : By Form

Liquid

Powder

Citric Acid Market : By Function

Acidulant

Preservative

Anti-Oxidant

Binding Agent

Others

Citric Acid Market : By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Citric Acid Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Citric Acid Market

The Global Citric Acid Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Citric Acid Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In December 2017, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, announced that it will construct a new citric acid plant in Austria

In April 2015, Cargill Incorporated began the investment procedure to expand its citric acid manufacturing plant in Uberlandia, Brazil

Citric Acid Market Drivers:

Wide range of applications of citric acid is significantly driving the market growth of the industry

Due to its capacity to enhance flavours and increase the overall shelf life by working as an inhibitor for microorganisms, the market is expected to witness a significant rise in its uses and increase the market growth

Citric Acid Market Restraints:

Inappropriate amount of citric acid consumption causes a number of side effects, regulating the amount of citric acid consumption is proving to be a roadblock in Citric Acid Market growth

The inclusion of citric acid in a number of infant supplements, makes the regulatory authorities very stringent on their policies about the amount of citric acid involved, therefore this proves to be a major restraint in the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

