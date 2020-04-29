Global Chickpeas Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Chickpeas Market: Overview

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type. The kabuli type of chickpeas are expected to gain high market share due to increasing demand. The global chickpeas market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Chickpeas Market: Drivers and Restraints

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

However, the crops are highly dependent on proper water supply and thus lack of rainfall might impact the global chickpeas market.

Global Chickpeas Market: Segmentation

On the basis of chickpeas type, chick peas market is segmented into:-

Kabuli chickpeas

Desi chickpeas

On the basis of chickpeas colour, chick peas market is segmented into:-

Yellow

Brown

Green

Red

On the basis of distribution channel, chick peas market is segmented into:-

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer Online Offline



Global Chickpeas Market: Region wise Outlook

The global chick peas market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds major share in the global chickpeas market. India accounts major share in the production of chickpeas. Other major countries are Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, China, Shri Lanka and Indonesia. Followed by APEJ is MEA, countries such as Jordan, Ethiopia, Lebanon, and UAE are the important countries contributing towards chickpeas market in MEA. In North America the chickpeas market is dominated by U.S. (California) and Canada. European chickpeas market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period wherein contribution by EU5 countries dominates. Japan and Latin America and MEA are expected grow at average CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Chickpeas Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global chick peas market includes:

Wimmera Grain Company

Bean Growers

Arbel S.A.

Isik Tarim Urunleri Sanayi Ic Ve Dis Ticaret Ltd Sti

JOVA Graneros, S.A. de C.V.

Mast Qalander Group of Companies

Indraprasth foods Ltd.

R Young Seeds, Inc.

OLEGA S.A.

