Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Trends by Regions, Key Players, Application & Forecast to 2025

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311086

Market Overview

The market for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 10%, during the forecast period. Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a deposition method, which is used to produce high quality and high-performance solid materials, typically under vacuum. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry for producing thin films and goes into various segments, such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other medical electronics.

– Metals, such as aluminum, copper, etc., which go into the manufacturing of microelectronics, are often deposited by CVD methods. Copper CVD is generally used as a substitute in integrated circuits. The Indian semiconductor industry offers high potential growth areas, as industries sourcing semiconductors in the country are witnessing high demand. India is considered to have a rapidly growing electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) industry, thereby driving the market.

– High capital investment for CVD technology is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Development of the initiated chemical vapor deposition technology is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– CVD is a major process in the production of thin films of all three categories of electronic materials: semiconductors, conductors, and insulators.

– CVD plays an important role in the designing and processing of advanced electronic conductors and insulators, as well as related structures, such as diffusion barriers and high thermal conductivity substrates (heat-sinks). Various materials, such as titanium nitride, silicon nitride, silicon oxide, diamond, and aluminum nitride are used in conductors and insulators that are produced by CVD.

– Aluminum has long been the metal of choice for electrical conductors in semiconductor devices. It is readily evaporated and can be processed by CVD at a low temperature.

– Copper is intrinsically a better metal than aluminum for the metallization of ICs. The development of CVD copper for semiconductor metallization is on a considerable scale in recent time.

– Researchers in Japan have determined that copper interconnects deposited by metallo-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), then followed by chemical mechanical polishing, provides sub-quarter-micron interconnects and can be achieved on a production basis.

– CVD copper is competing directly with sputtering, which, at this stage, is still the preferred production process. The most likely CVD applications of superconductors to reach the practical stage are coatings for semiconductor and other electronic-related applications. The semiconductor industry is shifting massively from aluminum to copper for chip metallization.

– Additionally, thin films of electrical insulators are essential elements in the design and fabrication of electronic components. The most widely used insulator materials (dielectrics) are silicon oxide (SiO2) and silicon nitride (Si3N4). These materials are extensively produced by CVD.

– Therefore, the demand for CVD in for electronic applications is expected to grow in the coming years.

Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP.

– The country’s reliance on coal to meet its energy needs has started to wear off and now the government has started to close mines and restrict the construction of new coal power plants in recent years, particularly in heavily populated areas. Nevertheless, the coal sector still accounts for 59% of the total electricity consumption of the country.

– The solar energy sector of the country is mainly driven by the huge-scale production and learning curve effects. The government is focused on mitigating urban air pollution and enhancing energy security and resilience by positioning the nation as the world’s leading supplier of clean energy technologies of the future.

– The top three global solar PV manufacturing companies—JinkoSolar, JA Solar, and Trina Solar—are all headquartered in China. On May 31, 2018, the Chinese government announced subsidy reductions for photovoltaic power generation, widely known as the “531 Policy”.

– Furthermore, the electronics industry in India is mainly driven by macro-economic factors, such as growing middle-class families and rising disposable incomes. In addition to this, high preference for high-end technological devices and the declining electronics prices are also fueling the demand.

– The Indian semiconductor industry offers high potential growth areas, as industries sourcing semiconductors in the country is witnessing high demand. India is considered to have a rapidly growing electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) industry, thereby driving the market.

– The electronics industry in India is mainly driven by macro-economic factors, such as growing middle-class families and rising disposable incomes. In addition to this, high preference of high-end technological devices and the declining electronics prices are also fueling the demand.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to increase the demand for CVD from these above-mentioned sectors in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is partially consolidated. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market include Veeco Instruments Inc., ULVAC Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Applied Materials Inc., and OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– ADEKA CORPORATION

– Aixtron

– Applied Materials Inc.

– ASM International

– CVD Equipment Corporation

– Dynavac

– IHI Ionbond AG

– LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

– Mustang Vacuum Systems

– OC Oerlikon Management AG

– Oxford Instruments

– Plasma-Therm

– Tokyo Electron Limited

– ULVAC Inc.

– Veeco Instruments Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/chemical-vapor-deposition-cvd-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand in Microelectronics Application

4.1.2 Use of High-performance Films in Solar Panels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment for Technology

4.2.2 Regulations regarding Emission of F-gases

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Category

5.1.1 CVD Equipment

5.1.2 CVD Materials

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Solar panel

5.2.3 Cutting Tools

5.2.4 Medical Devices

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ADEKA CORPORATION

6.4.2 Aixtron

6.4.3 Applied Materials Inc.

6.4.4 ASM International

6.4.5 CVD Equipment Corporation

6.4.6 Dynavac

6.4.7 IHI Ionbond AG

6.4.8 LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

6.4.9 Mustang Vacuum Systems

6.4.10 OC Oerlikon Management AG

6.4.11 Oxford Instruments

6.4.12 Plasma-Therm

6.4.13 Tokyo Electron Limited

6.4.14 ULVAC Inc.

6.4.15 Veeco Instruments Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Initiated Chemical Vapor Deposition Technology

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311086

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

