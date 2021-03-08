Global Chemical Detection Technology Market – Emerging And Upcoming Trends 2020, Growth, Forecast Till To 2026

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market is going to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. Increasing security concerns among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in chemical detection technology market are S.E. International, Inc., S2 Threat Detection Technologies, ROM Group Limited, ChemImage Corporation, Bruker, Bioquell Inc, RAE Systems by Honeywell, Environics Oy, Federal Resources, General Dynamics Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Smiths Group plc, Chemring Group PLC, Secure Point Technologies LLC.

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market By End-Use (Defence Sector, Government Authorities, Civil Sector, Commercial Sector), Application (Anti-Terrorism, First Responder Market, Firefighting Control, Monitoring of Toxic and Hazardous Industrial Chemicals, Chemical Disaster Management, Air-Borne Chemical Threats), Portability (Portable, Non-Portable), Technology (Infrared Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Chemical Detection Technology Market

Chemical sensors are used to check whether there is any toxic or harmful chemical is present or not. They are very useful as they can be used to avoid incidences as they can detect chemicals like toxic industrial agents, chemical agents and toxic industrial materials. They are widely used in many chemical plants and industries. These days they are used in airports as there is increase in the number of people travelling so to enhance the security.

Market Drivers:

Increasing security in airports is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand of the chemical detection technology from the defence sector is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the chemical detection technology is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Chemical Detection Technology Market

By End- Use

Defence Sector

Government Authorities

Federal departments

Law enforcement

Safety and security administrations

Airport authority

Customs & border security

Coast guard

Civil Sector

Commercial Sector

Industries

Hospitals And medical institutions

By Application

Anti-Terrorism

First Responder Market

Firefighting Control

Monitoring of Toxic and Hazardous Industrial Chemicals

Chemical Disaster Management

Air-Borne Chemical Threats

By Portability

Portable

Non- Portable

By Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Others

Major Market Competitors/Players:

S2 Threat Detection Technologies

ROM Group Limited

ChemImage Corporation

Bruker

Bioquell Inc

RAE Systems by Honeywell

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Leti announced the launch of their REDFINCH consortium which will be used for chemical detection in petrochemical and dairy industries. They have Silicon PIC which make them easier to use and are cost effective. The main aim is to detect gas leak in petrochemical plants and pipelines and protein analysis in dairy industries.

In March 2019, Inspecto announced their new device that will be used to check the chemical concentration in the food. This scanner will be used to make sure that the food is safe and clean. This portable device will help the consumer to check the food easily anywhere. It will help the manufacturer to control their supply chain.

Competitive Analysis:

Global chemical detection technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chemical detection technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

