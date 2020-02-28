Global Chalcedony Earrings Market Size 2020 Share, Growth Trends, Top Players, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global chalcedony earrings market projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market for chalcedony earring is driven by the increased awareness of the general healing properties such as positive effects in terms of mental flexibility and verbal dexterity of chalcedony stone as proven by the studies.

– Availably of different types of expensive gemstones such as gold and diamond coupled with chalcedony makes them affordable to the lower- and middle-class people of the developing countries, thus boosting the chalcedony market growth. In addition, rapidly evolving fashion trends of natural gemstones and increasing adoption of colored stones in jewelry have been positively influencing the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Chalcedony is a mixture of microcrystalline or cryptocrystalline quartz and moganite, although some samples of chalcedony do not contain moganite. In international trade terms, translucent, single-color types of this material are sold under the name “chalcedony.” The global chalcedony earrings market has been segmented by distribution channel into offline retail channels, online stores, and other channels, and by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends

Increased export of chalcedony stones

The export of chalcedony stones has witnessed an increasing trend from countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and India, where the US has the leading demand for chalcedony earrings among developed countries. Also, the abundant availability and affordability of the chalcedony stone make it a feasible choice for fashion jewelry. In addition, belief in the positive effects of the gemstone has fueled the market sales of chalcedony. The burgeoning global demand has also led to increased international trade in chalcedony earrings. The major origins of chalcedony stones available at a global level include those from Uruguay, India, Madagascar, Myanmar, Mexico Brazil, and Southwestern Africa. India is one of the largest consumer bases of chalcedony-based jewelry, including earrings. The country also exports a large quantity of jewelry, to the tune of USD 12.2 billion, which also includes a large share for chalcedony-based jewelry.

North America is driving the market

North American region is witnessed to show an increasing trend in the market owing to the increasing demand and production of varieties of chalcedony stones such as Amberine, Azurchalcedony, Creolite, Fairburn Agate and Wilkite. Also, high disposable income of the middle class and demand for chalcedony earrings and other jewelry in the region has further enhanced the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global chalcedony earrings market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

Companies Mentioned:

– Gemporia Ltd.

– Wanderlust Life

– Ana Silver Co.

– NOVICA United, Inc.

– NextTen Stauer, LLC

– Tiffany & Co.

– Pyramid & Precious International

– Bloom Jewelry LLC

– The Jewellery Channel Ltd (TJC)

