Global CFD Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global CFD market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global CFD market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps end users analyze the flow, turbulence and pressure distribution of liquids and gases and their interaction with structures. It helps to predict the flow of fluids, mass transfer, chemical reactions and related phenomena.

In 2017, the global CFD market size was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Ansys

CD Adapco Group

Mentor Graphics

AspenTech

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

COMSOL

Dassault Systèmes

ESI Group

EXA

Flow Science

Numeca International

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into liquid

gases

Market segment by application, divided into

automotive

Aerospace and

electrical and electronic energy defense

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the CFD market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the CFD market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Main stakeholders

CFD manufacturers

CFD Distributors / Wholesalers / wholesalers

CFD manufacturers Sub- component Downstream Industry

Association

suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the CFD market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

2025 CFD global market size, status and forecasts

Chapter One: Overview of the CFD Industry

1.1 Overview of the CFD market

1.1.1 Scope of the CFD product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global CFD market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 CFD market by type

1.3.1 Gas

1.3.2 Liquids

1.4 CFD market by end users / application

1.4.1 Automobile

1.4.2 Aerospace and defense

1.4.3 Electricity and electronics

1.4.4 Energy

Chapter Two: Players’ Analysis of Global CFD Competition

2.1 Size of the CFD market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Ansys

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 CFD Revenues (Millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Groupe CD Adapco

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 CFD turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

To continue…

