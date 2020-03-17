Global CFD in Aerospace and Defense Market Research Report 2020 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2025

This report studies the global CFD in the size of the aerospace and defense market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies global CFDs in the aerospace and defense market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps end users analyze the flow, turbulence and pressure distribution of liquids and gases and their interaction with structures. It helps to predict the flow of fluids, mass transfer, chemical reactions and related phenomena.

In 2017, the global market for aerospace and defense CFDs was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Ansys

CD Adapco Group

Mentor Graphics

AspenTech

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

COMSOL

Dassault Systèmes

ESI Group

EXA

Flow Science

Numeca International

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into liquid

gases

Market segment by application, divided into other commercial military

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the CFD market in aerospace and defense on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the CFD market in aerospace and defense are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

CFD in aerospace and defense manufacturers

CFD in aerospace and defense Distributors / traders / wholesalers

CFDs in aerospace and defense Sub-component

manufacturers Industry Association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the CFD in the aerospace and defense market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global CFDs in size, condition and forecasts for the aerospace and defense market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the CFD Industry in Aerospace and Defense

1.1 Presentation of the CFD market in aerospace and defense

1.1.1 CFDs in the aerospace and defense products sector

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global CFD in the size and analysis of the aerospace and defense markets by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 CFDs in the aerospace and defense market by type

1.3.1 Gas

1.3.2 Liquids

1.4 CFDs in the aerospace and defense market by end users / application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Military

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global CFDs in the Analysis of Aerospace and Defense Competition by Players

2.1 CFDs in the size of the aerospace and defense market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Ansys

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 CFDs in aerospace and defense revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Groupe CD Adapco

3.2.1 Company profile

To continue…

