Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global ceramic matrix composites market are 3M Company, Applied Thin Films Inc., CeramTec International, COI Ceramics Inc., CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Company, Kyocera Corporation, Lancer Systems LP, SGL Carbon Company, Starfire Systems Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., Ultramet, Inc and others.. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

Silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SIC/SIC) segment held the major share in 2019. SIC/SIC is widely used in high-temperature application, owing to its properties such as resistance to high temperature and oxidation. Due to increase in production and export of aerospace and defense equipment like fighter jets from countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the UK to developing countries has increased the demand for SIC/SIC. As per fiber material, the SIC fiber segment accounted for the major share (over 35%) in 2019. This is attributed to the fact that silicon carbide fiber offers high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance, and low weight as well as thermal expansion. Due to all these benefits, silicon carbide fibers are the clear choice for hot section components in the next generation of gas turbines. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market.

North America accounted for the major share in 2018 in the global ceramic matrix composites market, owing to increase in consumption of these composites in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and electrical & electronics industries. However, high manufacturing cost is the major obstacle in growth of this industry.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Carbon

Others

By Application

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Regional Analysis

This section covers Ceramic Matrix Composites market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global Ceramic Matrix Composites market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

