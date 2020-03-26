Global Casual Sportswear Market 2020: Product Types and Application, Leading players, Regional Outlook, Opportunities Assessment and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Snapshot

The global Casual Sportswear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Casual Sportswear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

NIKE

Adidas

PUMA

V.F.Cooporation

Columbia

Amer Sports

Under Armour

LULULEMON ATHLETICA

The North Face

Mizuno

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Casual Sportswear Industry

Figure Casual Sportswear Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Casual Sportswear

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Casual Sportswear

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Casual Sportswear

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Casual Sportswear Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Hats

Table Major Company List of Hats

3.1.2 Upper Garment

Table Major Company List of Upper Garment

3.1.3 Under Clothing

Table Major Company List of Under Clothing

3.1.4 Skirts

Table Major Company List of Skirts

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Casual Sportswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Casual Sportswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 NIKE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 NIKE Profile

Table NIKE Overview List

4.1.2 NIKE Products & Services

4.1.3 NIKE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NIKE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.2.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.2.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 PUMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 PUMA Profile

Table PUMA Overview List

4.3.2 PUMA Products & Services

4.3.3 PUMA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PUMA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 V.F.Cooporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 V.F.Cooporation Profile

Table V.F.Cooporation Overview List

4.4.2 V.F.Cooporation Products & Services

4.4.3 V.F.Cooporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of V.F.Cooporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Columbia Profile

Table Columbia Overview List

4.5.2 Columbia Products & Services

4.5.3 Columbia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Columbia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Amer Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Amer Sports Profile

Table Amer Sports Overview List

4.6.2 Amer Sports Products & Services

4.6.3 Amer Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amer Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Under Armour (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Under Armour Profile

Table Under Armour Overview List

4.7.2 Under Armour Products & Services

4.7.3 Under Armour Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Under Armour (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 LULULEMON ATHLETICA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Profile

Table LULULEMON ATHLETICA Overview List

4.8.2 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Products & Services

4.8.3 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LULULEMON ATHLETICA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 The North Face (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 The North Face Profile

Table The North Face Overview List

4.9.2 The North Face Products & Services

4.9.3 The North Face Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The North Face (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Mizuno Profile

Table Mizuno Overview List

4.10.2 Mizuno Products & Services

4.10.3 Mizuno Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mizuno (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Casual Sportswear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Casual Sportswear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Casual Sportswear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Casual Sportswear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Casual Sportswear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Casual Sportswear Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Casual Sportswear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sportswear Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Professional Athletic

Figure Casual Sportswear Demand in Professional Athletic, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sportswear Demand in Professional Athletic, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Amateur Sport

Figure Casual Sportswear Demand in Amateur Sport, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sportswear Demand in Amateur Sport, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Casual Sportswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sportswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sportswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Casual Sportswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Casual Sportswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Casual Sportswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Casual Sportswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Casual Sportswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Casual Sportswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sportswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Casual Sportswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Casual Sportswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Casual Sportswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

