Global Car Door Latch Market Is Booming Worldwide To Show Significant Growth By 2026

Global Car Door Latch Market, By Application (Side Door Latch, Hood Latch, Tailgate Latch, Back Seat Latch), Lock Type (Electronic Latch, Non-Electronic Latch), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Car Door Latch Market

Global Car Door Latch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the automobile market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Car Door Latch Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the car door latch market are Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, U-Shin Ltd., Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Inteva Products, VAST, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO.LTD., Dudek & Bock Spring Manufacturing Company LLC, GECOM Corporation, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Marquardt, Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Definition: Global Car Door Latch Market

Car door latch are a type of locking mechanisms used in door handles and hoods of the car. These latches are used to lock the doors and hoods ensuring the safety of the vehicles along with the safety of its passengers and contents. These latches are present in every lock of the vehicle and require regular check and maintenance to ensure their working.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the automobile industry positively affecting the market growth

Increasing concern for the safety of the vehicle resulting in advancements in the market which is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adoption of cost-efficient security options that are comparatively cheaper than car door latches is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased focus on the advancements of security in vehicles leading to adoption of substitute technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Magna International Inc. announced the launch of a new car door latch termed as “Comfort+”, this new product uses rolling friction instead of traditional sliding friction technology resulting in significant reduction of efforts put on the opening and closing of a door.

In October 2017, Kiekert AG announced the launch of various technologies for the modernization of car door latches and locking system. With the introduction of “E-Latch”, “I-Protect” and “I-Move”, the company hopes to achieve the autonomous vehicle trends and introduce autonomous doors.

Competitive Analysis: Global Car Door Latch Market

Global car door latch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of car door latch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

