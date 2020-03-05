Global Can Coatings Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2016 – 2026

The Global Can Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, from USD 1.91 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global can coatings market are market PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., ALTANA, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, TOYOCHEMCO.LTD, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd International Packaging Coatings GmbH, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG and VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, among others.

Global Can Coatings Market, By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Oleoresins, Vinyl, Alkyd, Polyolefin), By Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, General Line Cans, Aerosol Cans) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Can Coatings Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global can coatings market in the next 8 years. Can coatings are used in metal packaging to improve resistance, adhesion and flexibility. They are also used for adhesion, elasticity, hardness and resistance to metal shaping processes. It also required preservation features such as resistance to acidic foodstuffs and additives. They are used in several applications across worldwide with providing protection and decorative aesthetics.

Its key applications consist of food cans, beverage cans, general line cans, and aerosol cans. Out of these, food cans is one of the important applications for the growth of can coating market as food cans considerably helps in preserving the quality of food products and prevent the food from spoilage. Based on article published by Euromonitor in 2015, there is increase in food cans packaging by 2% and 1% in retail filled volume terms in Poland and Australia.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing consumption of metal cans in food & beverage application

High demand for can coatings in emerging countries of APAC

Increasing use of epoxy coating

New product developments in can coatings

fluctuation in raw material prices

Stringent regulations on BPA (bisphenol)

Market Segmentation: Global Can Coatings Market

The global can coatings market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global can coatings market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyester, oleoresins, vinyl, alkyd, polyolefin and others.

On the basis of application, the global can coatings market is segmented into food cans, beverage cans, general line cans, aerosol cans and others.

Based on geography, the global can coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Competitive Analysis: Global Can Coatings Market

The global can coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of can coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Can Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

