Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Calcium magnesium carbonate, also called dolomite, is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.

According to this study, the concentration of calcium magnesium carbonate industry is relative low. The top five companies were estimated to account for 12.32% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, USA, China, India and South America. And the major manufacturers include Lhoist Group, Imerys, Liuhe Mining, Cemex, Carriere de Merlemont and others.

The global production of calcium magnesium carbonate increases from 101093.8 K MT in 2012 to 111002.9 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, USA calcium magnesium carbonate production share was about 40.74% in 2016. Europe production share took 31.29% and China production share took 8.16%.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is very high demand in Europe, USA and China. During 2012 and 2017, USA calcium magnesium carbonate consumption kept stable with 40245.4 K MT in 2012 and 44587.3 K MT in 2017,. On the other hand, Europe calcium magnesium carbonate consumption increased from 32501.7 K MT in 2012 to 36775.8 K MT in 2017.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2016, the industrial field is dominated the market with 64.66% share.

Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current calcium magnesium carbonate downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.

In 2019, the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market size was US$ 2655 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate industry.

Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market: Segment Analysis

The global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ore

Ore Sand

Breeze

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction Materials

Industrial

Medical

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Calcium Magnesium Carbonate key manufacturers in this market include:

Lhoist Group

Imerys

Liuhe Mining

Omya Group

Sibelco

Specialty Minerals

Cemex

Nordkalk

Beihai Group

E. Dillon & Company

Graymont

Wancheng Meiye

Longcliffe Quarries

Jindu Mining

Carriere de Merlemont

Nittetsu Mining

Arihant MinChem

Dongfeng Dolomite

Jinding Magnesite Group

PT Polowijo Gosari

MINERARIA DI BOCA SR

Carmeuse

Danding Group

Multi Min

Shinko Kogyo

Samwha Group

