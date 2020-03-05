Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size, Share, Regional Airlines, Top Companies, Present Scenario, Industry Outlook 2020, Demand & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business eCommerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business eCommerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Alibaba

Rakuten

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle

IndiaMART

Walmart

Mercateo

Magento (Adobe)

Global Sources

NetSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business-to-Business eCommerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business-to-Business eCommerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business eCommerce are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business-to-Business eCommerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Buyer-oriented E-commerce

1.4.3 Supplier-oriented E-commerce

1.4.4 Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Business-to-Business eCommerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business-to-Business eCommerce Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Business-to-Business eCommerce Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Business-to-Business eCommerce Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Business-to-Business eCommerce Revenue in 2019

3.3 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Business-to-Business eCommerce Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Business-to-Business eCommerce Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Business-to-Business eCommerce Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Business-to-Business eCommerce Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amazon

13.1.1 Amazon Company Details

13.1.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amazon Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.2 Alibaba

13.2.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.2.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Alibaba Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.3 Rakuten

13.3.1 Rakuten Company Details

13.3.2 Rakuten Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Rakuten Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.3.4 Rakuten Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Rakuten Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBM Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 SAP Hybris

13.5.1 SAP Hybris Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Hybris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP Hybris Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Hybris Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Hybris Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oracle Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 IndiaMART

13.7.1 IndiaMART Company Details

13.7.2 IndiaMART Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 IndiaMART Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.7.4 IndiaMART Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 IndiaMART Recent Development

13.8 Walmart

13.8.1 Walmart Company Details

13.8.2 Walmart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Walmart Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.8.4 Walmart Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Walmart Recent Development

13.9 Mercateo

13.9.1 Mercateo Company Details

13.9.2 Mercateo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Mercateo Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.9.4 Mercateo Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mercateo Recent Development

13.10 Magento (Adobe)

13.10.1 Magento (Adobe) Company Details

13.10.2 Magento (Adobe) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Magento (Adobe) Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

13.10.4 Magento (Adobe) Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Magento (Adobe) Recent Development

13.11 Global Sources

10.11.1 Global Sources Company Details

10.11.2 Global Sources Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Global Sources Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

10.11.4 Global Sources Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Global Sources Recent Development

13.12 NetSuite

10.12.1 NetSuite Company Details

10.12.2 NetSuite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 NetSuite Business-to-Business eCommerce Introduction

10.12.4 NetSuite Revenue in Business-to-Business eCommerce Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 NetSuite Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

