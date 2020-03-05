Global Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Size, Share, Regional Airlines, Top Companies, Present Scenario, Industry Outlook 2020, Demand & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business eCommerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business eCommerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Alibaba
Rakuten
IBM
SAP Hybris
Oracle
IndiaMART
Walmart
Mercateo
Magento (Adobe)
Global Sources
NetSuite
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Buyer-oriented E-commerce
Supplier-oriented E-commerce
Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business-to-Business eCommerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business-to-Business eCommerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business eCommerce are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
