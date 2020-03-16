Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Microsoft
SAS
Oracle
IBM
Qlik
Tableau Software
Information Builders
Teradata
MicroStrategy
Yellowfin International
Zoho
Jaspersoft
Sisense
Phocas
Domo
Sysomos
ZAP BI
Salesforce
datapine
Javelin Group
Square
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud BI Software
Mobile BI Software
Social BI Software
Traditional BI Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Enterprises
Listed Companies
Government Agencies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Intelligence (BI) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Intelligence (BI) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud BI Software
1.4.3 Mobile BI Software
1.4.4 Social BI Software
1.4.5 Traditional BI Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Private Enterprises
1.5.3 Listed Companies
1.5.4 Government Agencies
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size
2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Business Intelligence (BI) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 SAS
12.3.1 SAS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAS Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAS Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Qlik
12.6.1 Qlik Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Qlik Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Qlik Recent Development
12.7 Tableau Software
12.7.1 Tableau Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tableau Software Recent Development
12.8 Information Builders
12.8.1 Information Builders Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Information Builders Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Information Builders Recent Development
12.9 Teradata
12.9.1 Teradata Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Teradata Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.10 MicroStrategy
12.10.1 MicroStrategy Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction
12.10.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development
12.11 Yellowfin International
12.12 Zoho
12.13 Jaspersoft
12.14 Sisense
12.15 Phocas
12.16 Domo
12.17 Sysomos
12.18 ZAP BI
12.19 Salesforce
12.20 datapine
12.21 Javelin Group
12.22 Square
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
