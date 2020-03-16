Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence (BI) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

Oracle

IBM

Qlik

Tableau Software

Information Builders

Teradata

MicroStrategy

Yellowfin International

Zoho

Jaspersoft

Sisense

Phocas

Domo

Sysomos

ZAP BI

Salesforce

datapine

Javelin Group

Square

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud BI Software

Mobile BI Software

Social BI Software

Traditional BI Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Enterprises

Listed Companies

Government Agencies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence (BI) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Intelligence (BI) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud BI Software

1.4.3 Mobile BI Software

1.4.4 Social BI Software

1.4.5 Traditional BI Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Enterprises

1.5.3 Listed Companies

1.5.4 Government Agencies

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size

2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Intelligence (BI) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 SAS

12.3.1 SAS Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAS Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAS Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Qlik

12.6.1 Qlik Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Qlik Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Qlik Recent Development

12.7 Tableau Software

12.7.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.8 Information Builders

12.8.1 Information Builders Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Information Builders Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Information Builders Recent Development

12.9 Teradata

12.9.1 Teradata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Teradata Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Teradata Recent Development

12.10 MicroStrategy

12.10.1 MicroStrategy Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Introduction

12.10.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development

12.11 Yellowfin International

12.12 Zoho

12.13 Jaspersoft

12.14 Sisense

12.15 Phocas

12.16 Domo

12.17 Sysomos

12.18 ZAP BI

12.19 Salesforce

12.20 datapine

12.21 Javelin Group

12.22 Square

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

