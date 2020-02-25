Global Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market 2020 By Leading Key Players/Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2019 to 2026

Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market
Research Industry US published a new report titled Global Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market under the Agriculture domain. The study provides an in-depth analysis of market size and growth rate of all segments on regional and country-level. The reports offer a detailed assessment of the Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market including market share, segmental analysis, vendor analysis, technological advancements, key trends, market dynamics, pipeline analysis, deployment models, and forecast till 2026. Comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its parent and ancillary markets. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with key opinion leaders (KOL) and industry experts.
Global Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market is estimated to reach $XXX billion by 2026 with a CAGR of XXX% from 2019 to 2026.
For estimating the market size, an ideal mixture of top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed. The top-down approach was used for analyzing penetration level and for new product forecasting. It included the use of several penetration models, regression multi-variate analysis for forecasting, and exhaustive use of public and paid databases. In addition, the bottom-up approach included demand evaluation of each product across regions and countries and summed to form the global market. The demand evaluation was performed by using variable analysis for forecasting, analyzing paid databases, and conducting primary interviews for data revaluation.
Market Overview
The report includes detailed information about market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities. The report consists of precise qualitative information such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.
Market Segmentation
By Type:
Onion
Garlic
Other
By Application:
Farmland
Greenhouse
Other
The report includes estimates of all the segments and sub-segments with the market size (value & volume) for historical and the forecast period and CAGR.
Geographical Analysis
Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market Segment by Regions Consists:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
The report offers market size and forecast till 2026 for the Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market with respect to the five major regions highlighted above. The Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market by each region has been sub-segmented by respective countries. The report includes the market estimation and forecasts of 20 countries globally. Further, the report also consists of qualitative information of each country which includes current trends, driving factors, and opportunities.
Competitive Landscape
The report of global Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market studies the prominent companies functioning in the market. The report includes the profiles of key players which consist of product/service offerings, financial information of the past three years, major development strategies, and SWOT analysis.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Monsanto
Sakata
Bayer Crop Science
Syngenta
Rijk Zwaan
Limagrain
Takii
Enza Zaden
Bejo
VoloAgri
Jing Yan YiNong
Beijing Zhongshu
East-West Seed
Asia Seed
Huasheng Seed
Denghai Seeds
Nongwoobio
Jiangsu Seed
Horticulture Seeds
Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture
Gansu Dunhuang
Dongya Seed
Report Objectives
- To analyze the market size (value & volume) of the Bulb Vegetable Seeds Market
- To define and forecast the market, in terms of value, by region, which includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- To provide in-depth information about the key factors inducing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To perform value chain analysis and analyze present and future market trends
- To perform qualitative analysis including Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis
- To strategically profile prominent companies and analyze their market share/ranking
- To analyze strategic initiatives undertaken by key players such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, geographical expansions, and partnerships in the market
