Global Building Management System Market Size, Industry Growth Status And Opportunities For Leading Players 2020 – 2025

Global Building Automation System market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Building Automation System market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand for the automation of security systems in building and technological developments.

The Building Automation System industry is segmented By Technology (Wireless Technologies, Wired Technologies), Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, Others), Application (Residential{ Diy Home Automation}, Commercial { Office Buildings, Retail and Public Assembly Buildings, Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Airports and Railway Stations}, Industrial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Technological developments in building automation system, this act as a driver to the market

Increasing in adoption of automated security systems in buildings, this act as a driver to the market

Competitive Landscape and Building Automation System Market Share Analysis

Building Automation System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Building Automation System market.

Key Market Competitors: Building Automation System Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the building automation system market are Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Carel Industries S.p.A., Carrier Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, United Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Legrand, Hubbell, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, BuildingIQ, Nest Labs, KMC Controls, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and among others.

Global Building Automation System Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Building Automation System report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, United Technologies Corp. announced to acquire S2 Security (US), it is a leading manufacturer of unified security and video management solutions, to combined it with Lenel to form LenelS2, a global leader in advanced access control systems and services

In July 2018, Dubai Airports selected data analytics and smart building technology of Siemens AG to guarantee annual energy savings of almost 20% every year by the implementation of energy-efficient measures

The worldwide Building Automation System market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.