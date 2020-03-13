Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Global building energy management solutions market is witnessing growth, on account of implementation of favorable government policies such as building energy codes and financial incentives to encourage use of energy conservation programs and labeling programs.

Increasing demand for high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is anticipated to be the prime factor boosting demand in global building energy management solutions market in the coming years. Increasing number of smart city projects across various developed and developing countries, coupled with rising implementation of energy efficiency measures by public as well as private sector, is playing a significant role in propelling the global building energy management solutions market.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Johnson Controls

ABB

Azbil

Cylon

BEMS

United Technologies

Automated Logic

Gridpoint

Acuity Brands

EnerNoc

Daikin

Emerson Climate Technologies

CA Technologies

eSight Energy

Elster

Advanced Energy Management

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Energy Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Energy Management Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Building Energy Management Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Energy Management Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Rockwell Automation

12.4.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.5 Johnson Controls

12.5.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 ABB Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ABB Recent Development

12.7 Azbil

12.7.1 Azbil Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Azbil Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Azbil Recent Development

12.8 Cylon

12.8.1 Cylon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Cylon Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cylon Recent Development

12.9 BEMS

12.9.1 BEMS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 BEMS Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BEMS Recent Development

12.10 United Technologies

12.10.1 United Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Energy Management Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 United Technologies Revenue in Building Energy Management Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 United Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Automated Logic

12.12 Gridpoint

12.13 Acuity Brands

12.14 EnerNoc

12.15 Daikin

12.16 Emerson Climate Technologies

12.17 CA Technologies

12.18 eSight Energy

12.19 Elster

12.20 Advanced Energy Management

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

