Global Bubble Tea Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Bubble Tea Market.

This report focuses on Bubble Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bubble Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Segment by Application

Kids (<10 years)

Teenagers (<25 years)

Adults

