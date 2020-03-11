Global Breast Cancer Drug Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 43.63 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

The Breast Cancer Drug market report includes data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, corporate performance (stocks), historical analysis from 2019 to 2026, volume forecast, revenue, the growth rate of 2026 and growth rate of CAGR. The Breast Cancer Drug market’s seven-year period can assess how the market is expected to evolve. Analysis of the value chain helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment, and processes of manufacture, downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis. Together with primary market challenges, the potential of the Healthcare industry segment has been rigorously investigated. The report also includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of players in the market and business strategies adopted by competitors and their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter with analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal to better understand the scenario of the macro and micro-market. In recent years and years, it also provides explicit information on fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all other significant market activities.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Breast Cancer Drug Market are

AbbVie Inc (US)

AstraZeneca Plc (UK)

Celgene Corporation (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Celldex Therapeutics (US)

MacroGenics, Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Sanofi S.A (France) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of breast cancer drug worldwide.

Increase treatment rate.

Early detection of breast cancer.

Effective surgical and medical treatment.

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving Breast Cancer Drug therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about Breast Cancer treatment.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 11 Mar 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received accelerated approval for Tecentriq (atezolizumab ) in combination with Abraxane for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

On 28 Feb 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA approval for the Herceptin Hylecta (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk) in combination with chemotherapy which is administered through subcutaneous route for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

On 26 Apr 2019, Pfizer Inc. received positive CHMP of European Medicines Agency (EMA) opinion for Talzenna (talazoparib) for the treatment of patients with germline breast cancer susceptibility gene (gBRCA)1/2-mutations, who have human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) locally advanced (LA) or metastatic breast cancer (MBC) provided that patient previously treated with an anthracycline and/or a taxane medication.

Segmentation: Global Breast Cancer Drug Market

By Mechanism of Cation Type

HER2 Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-metabolites

Aromatase Inhibitors

CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

Hormonal Receptor

By Type

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC)

Tubular Carcinoma of the Breast

Medullary Carcinoma of the Breast

Mucinous Carcinoma of the Breast

Papillary Carcinoma of the Breast

Cribriform Carcinoma of the Breast

Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC)

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Lobular Carcinoma In Situ (LCIS)

Male Breast Cancer

Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer

Paget’s Disease of the Nipple

Phyllodes Tumors of the Breast

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Others

By Stage

T: Primary Tumor Size

N: Lymph Node Involvement

M: Cancer spread beyond the breast and lymph nodes

By Drug Type

Herceptin Hylecta

Atezolizumab

Talazoparib

Ribociclib

Abemaciclib

Neratinib

Palbociclib

Others

By Therapy Type

Medication

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Surgery

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global breast cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast cancer drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Breast Cancer Drug Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Breast Cancer Drug Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Breast Cancer Drug Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

