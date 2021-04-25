Global BPO in Public Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

The Global BPO in Public Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The BPO in Public market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the BPO in Public market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global BPO in Public market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global BPO in Public market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting certain business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in the required domain. The Public sector refers to government services such as the military, police, public education, public transit, healthcare services as well as employees working for government organizations. The BPO services in Public sector support governments to perform various functions such as e-governance initiatives, taxation, asset registration, pensions, and welfare programs, including financial assistance for the unemployed, and in a cost-effective manner.

One of the major trends upcoming in this market is the shift to omni-channel to increase the accessibility of end-consumers and to strengthen customer relationships. The omni-channel helps governments to synchronize and store detailed information about customers which eventually leads to easy tracking of complaints and customer queries.

According to the report, the Global BPO market in the Public sector is witnessing high growth because of the increased collaboration of IT services in the BPO sector. IT has facilitated the automation of various activity segments such as procurement, orders to pay, invoicing, accounts receivable, payroll outsourcing, and many others. Automation is increasingly being adopted to mitigate productivity problems and to control rising costs.

In 2017, the global BPO in Public market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Serco Global Services

TCS

Unisys

Wipro

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

F&A Outsourcing

CRM BPO

HR Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Police

Public Education

Public Transit

Healthcare Services

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of BPO in Public in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO in Public are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

BPO in Public Manufacturers

BPO in Public Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BPO in Public Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the BPO in Public market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global BPO in Public Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of BPO in Public

1.1 BPO in Public Market Overview

1.1.1 BPO in Public Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global BPO in Public Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 BPO in Public Market by Type

1.3.1 F&A Outsourcing

1.3.2 CRM BPO

1.3.3 HR Outsourcing

1.3.4 Procurement Outsourcing

1.4 BPO in Public Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Military

1.4.2 Police

1.4.3 Public Education

1.4.4 Public Transit

1.4.5 Healthcare Services

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global BPO in Public Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 BPO in Public Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Capgemini

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Serco Global Services

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 TCS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Unisys

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Wipro

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 BPO in Public Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global BPO in Public Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global BPO in Public Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of BPO in Public in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of BPO in Public

Chapter Five: United States BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India BPO in Public Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India BPO in Public Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India BPO in Public Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global BPO in Public Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India BPO in Public Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global BPO in Public Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global BPO in Public Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: BPO in Public Market Dynamics

12.1 BPO in Public Market Opportunities

12.2 BPO in Public Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 BPO in Public Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 BPO in Public Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

