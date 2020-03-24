Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020 By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311110

Market Overview

The market for boiler water treatment chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period. The key drivers of the market are increasing capacity additions and installations in the Asia-Pacific power industry.

– Reduction in pretreatment and heat exchanger equipment costs is also expected to boost the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals.

– The increasing adoption rate in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is likely to provide opportunities for market growth, in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

– Power plants utilize a large amount of water, primarily for the proper operation of turbines with the generation of heat, and are the major consumers of boiler water treatment chemicals.

– Malaysia has several thermal plants under construction. The advancement of projects at a good pace is likely to drive the boiler water treatment chemicals market, during the forecast period.

– In China, there has been a rise in the number of nuclear power plants. Currently, over 35 nuclear power plants are operating in the region, with around 20 currently under construction. These new power plants are expected to increase the nuclear power generation capacity by 70%, by 2020-2021.

– The United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear power. The United States government is planning for a number of new reactor installations, to increase nuclear-based power generation.

– The increase in the number of nuclear projects in the United States and China is expected to drive the demand for boiler water chemicals, duiring the forecast period.

– Hence, the power industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market dominated the market, owing to the high demand from emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia.

– The demand and market growth in the power, manufacturing, and industrial sectors are increasing, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for boiler water treatment systems and chemicals.

– As the market is stagnated in developed countries, many industries are being established in the fast-growing economies, like India and China. This is likely to boost the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals in the region.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The boiler water treatment chemical market is fragmented, with the presence of various international and local players in different regions, namely, Ecolab, Suez, BASF SE, and Solenis, along with other prominent players.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Ecolab

– Solenis

– Veolia

– Metito

– SUEZ

– BWA Water Additives

– Ion Exchange LLC

– Kurita Water Industries Ltd

– Thermax Global

– Wetico

– Buckman

– AES Arabia Ltd

– BASF SE

– ChemTreat, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Capacity Additions and Installations in the Asia-Pacific Power Industry

4.1.2 Reduction in Pre-treatment and Heat Exchanger Equipment Costs

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.2 Neutralizing Amine

5.1.3 All Volatile Treatment (AVT)

5.1.4 Oxygen Scavenger

5.2 Chemistry

5.2.1 Basic Chemicals

5.2.2 Blended/Specialty Chemicals

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Steel and Metal Industry

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.3.5 Textile and Dye Industry

5.3.6 Sugar Mill

5.3.7 Pulp and Paper

5.3.8 Food and Beverage

5.3.9 Institutional (Facility Management)

5.3.10 Pharmaceutical

5.3.11 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ecolab

6.4.2 Solenis

6.4.3 Veolia

6.4.4 Metito

6.4.5 SUEZ

6.4.6 BWA Water Additives

6.4.7 Ion Exchange LLC

6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.9 Thermax Global

6.4.10 Wetico

6.4.11 Buckman

6.4.12 AES Arabia Ltd

6.4.13 BASF SE

6.4.14 ChemTreat, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

7.2 Others

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311110

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

