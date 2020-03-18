Global Boat Insurance Market 2020, Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2024

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.
Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Boat Insurance market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1040 million by 2024, from US$ 830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Boat Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2793152
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Boat Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Boat Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Actual Cash Value
Agreed Amount Value
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Ocean
Lakes
Rivers
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zurich
AXA
AVIVA
State Farm
Allianz
GEICO
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
CPIC
Markel Corporation
Kemper Corporation
Allstate
MetLife
PingAn
Westfield
Westpac
RAA
Northbridge
RSA Insurance
Helvetia
Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
Generali
United Marine Underwriters
Pacific Marine
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Boat Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Boat Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Boat Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Boat Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Boat Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-boat-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Boat Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Boat Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Boat Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Actual Cash Value
2.2.2 Agreed Amount Value
2.3 Boat Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Boat Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Ocean
2.4.2 Lakes
2.4.3 Rivers
2.5 Boat Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Boat Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Boat Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Boat Insurance by Regions
4.1 Boat Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Boat Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Boat Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Boat Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Boat Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Boat Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Boat Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Boat Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Boat Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Boat Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Boat Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Boat Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Boat Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Boat Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Boat Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Boat Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Boat Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Boat Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Boat Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Boat Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Boat Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Boat Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Zurich
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Zurich Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Zurich News
11.2 AXA
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 AXA Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 AXA News
11.3 AVIVA
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 AVIVA Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AVIVA News
11.4 State Farm
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 State Farm Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 State Farm News
11.5 Allianz
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Allianz Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Allianz News
11.6 GEICO
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 GEICO Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GEICO News
11.7 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa News
11.8 CPIC
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 CPIC Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 CPIC News
11.9 Markel Corporation
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Markel Corporation Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Markel Corporation News
11.10 Kemper Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Boat Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Kemper Corporation Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Kemper Corporation News
11.11 Allstate
11.12 MetLife
11.13 PingAn
11.14 Westfield
11.15 Westpac
11.16 RAA
11.17 Northbridge
11.18 RSA Insurance
11.19 Helvetia
11.20 Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
11.21 Generali
11.22 United Marine Underwriters
11.23 Pacific Marine
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2793152
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155