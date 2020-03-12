Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Services, Application, Tools, Trends, Statistics, Verticals and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Bluetooth Beacon Device market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Bluetooth Beacon Device market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Bluetooth Beacon Device market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Bluetooth Beacon Device market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Bluetooth Beacon Device market. The Bluetooth Beacon Device market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2465730

A beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter. It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

The key factor driving the industry growth is the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags. Beacons are witnessing growing penetration across asset tracking and machine/equipment status observation in high volume verticals. At the same time, the markets for both existing and new applications are maturing, leading to larger roll-outs. Growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, point of sale (POS) devices, digital signage, and vending machines is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Apart from retail applications, beacons are also projected to become a common commodity in industrial applications.

The Americas dominate the global Bluetooth beacon devices market by accounting for a market share of over 40%. They were the first to adopt this technology, especially in the retail sector. Retailers are taking charge and deploying new and related technologies to test the efficacy of nascent systems. More than half of the retail sector is expected to deploy this technology. This trend creates more opportunities for device manufacturers and software developers to offer cutting edge products. Companies are working on adapting this technology in other ways to improve efficiency.

In 2018, the global Bluetooth Beacon Device market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bluetooth Beacon Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth Beacon Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BlueCats

Estimote

Gimbal

Gelo

Glimworm Beacons

IBeacon

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IBeacon

Eddystone

Microsoft 10

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bluetooth Beacon Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bluetooth Beacon Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bluetooth Beacon Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-bluetooth-beacon-device-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 IBeacon

1.4.3 Eddystone

1.4.4 Microsoft 10

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Travel & Tourism

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Financial Institutions

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size

2.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bluetooth Beacon Device Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bluetooth Beacon Device Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in China

7.3 China Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

7.4 China Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in India

10.3 India Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

10.4 India Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Bluetooth Beacon Device Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Bluetooth Beacon Device Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BlueCats

12.1.1 BlueCats Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.1.4 BlueCats Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BlueCats Recent Development

12.2 Estimote

12.2.1 Estimote Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.2.4 Estimote Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Estimote Recent Development

12.3 Gimbal

12.3.1 Gimbal Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.3.4 Gimbal Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Gimbal Recent Development

12.4 Gelo

12.4.1 Gelo Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.4.4 Gelo Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Gelo Recent Development

12.5 Glimworm Beacons

12.5.1 Glimworm Beacons Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.5.4 Glimworm Beacons Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Glimworm Beacons Recent Development

12.6 IBeacon

12.6.1 IBeacon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bluetooth Beacon Device Introduction

12.6.4 IBeacon Revenue in Bluetooth Beacon Device Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBeacon Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2465730

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155