Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market 2020: Trend, Types, Demand, Applications, Major Players, Growth Overview and Forecast 2026

Report of Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026.

Report of Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment

1.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Up to 2,500 LBS

1.2.3 2,500-5,500 LBS

1.2.4 8,000 – 12,000 LBS

1.2.5 More than 13,000 LBS

1.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Mining and Construction

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Business

7.1 GE Oil & Gas

7.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 National Oilwell Varco

7.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Uztel

7.3.1 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Uztel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rongsheng Machinery

7.4.1 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Rongsheng Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Halliburton

7.5.1 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 OJSC NaftaGaz

7.6.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MSP/DRILEX

7.7.1 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 MSP/DRILEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jiangsu Xinde

7.8.1 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Jiangsu Xinde Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment

8.4 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Blowout Preventer (BOP) Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

