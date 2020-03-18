Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry By Segments, End-User Analysis, Technology and Applications

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The blood transfusion diagnostics market consists of sales of blood transfusion diagnostics devices and related services. The related services here includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Blood transfusion diagnostics are the devices which used to conduct tests before transfusion of blood from donor recipient such as blood grouping disease screening.
The blood transfusion diagnostics industry is highly regulated by governing bodies such as USFDA (the USA Food and Drug Administration), and Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA). For instance, the manufacturers and service providers in the USA must comply with the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Regulations that have been published in the first chapter title 21 of Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation
By Type:
1. Instruments and Kits
2. Reagents
3. Others
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Diagnostic Laboratories
3. Blood Banks
4. Plasma Fractionation Companies
By Technology:
1. Western Blot
2. ELISA
3. Nucleic Acid Amplification
4. Fluorescence assay
5. Rapid Test
By Application:
1. Blood Grouping
2. Disease Screening
The growing demand for advanced diagnostic measures and growing prevalence of infectious diseases associated with pathogens such as bacteria & viruses increase the preference for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT) to increase blood safety, improve efficiency and reduce turnaround time of the results.
Some of the major key players involved in the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market are
BAG Health Care GmbH
Grifols
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Immucor Inc.
