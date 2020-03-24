GLOBAL BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, DEMANDS, OPPORTUNITIES TRENDS & FORECAST TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the blood group typing market include the increasing demand for blood group typing in prenatal testing, a growing number of road accidents, emergencies, and trauma cases necessitating blood transfusions, and rising number of blood donations.

The blood group typing is done to safely donate the blood or receive a blood transfusion. It is also done to see if a person has a substance called Rh factor on the surface of your red blood cells. There is a huge demand for blood typing products in the market owing to the rising road accidents and blood transfusions. For instance, in Germany, 3,214 people were killed in car accidents in 2016 according to Germany’s Federal Statistics Office (Destatis). While 2.6 million incidents were recorded in Germany and some 308,200 of those accidents resulted in deaths or injuries while the overall number of traffic injuries in 2016 jumped by 0.8% to 396,700. In the case of road accidents, there is a huge loss of blood and hence those patients require an immediate blood transfusion. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, blood group typing is a classification of blood, based on the presence and absence of antibodies and inherited antigenic substances on the surface of red blood cells. The market is segmented by product, technique, test type, end-user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Blood Banks in the Segment by End-User is expected to hold the Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

Every year, nearly five million Americans need blood transfusions. An estimated 43,000 units of donated blood are used each day in the United States. Blood banks play a critical role by storing blood for future use. Also, blood banks carefully screen donated blood to keep blood safe. Blood transfusions sometimes cause transfusion reactions, therefore extensive precautions are taken before any blood transfusion in order to prevent infections from happening. After that, the blood type of the unit is checked many times, and the unit is carefully matched to ensure that it matches the blood type and Rh factor of the person who will receive it by both the nurse and blood bank lab technician. Thus, the market is expected to witness high growth. A number of tests are generally performed in blood bank before blood transfusion which includes screening for antibodies that may produce adverse effects if transfused, screening for possible infectious agents, ABO group and Rh type, screening for blood-group antibodies, and serologic tests. With the rising trend of blood donation out of social concern, the importance of blood group typing is also likely to grow.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share over the Forecast Period

An increase in the number of road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market studied. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal crashes in the United States, and also 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people. This is expected to augment the demand for blood group typing market over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for blood transfusion in the United States. As per the estimates of the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the United States. In all of the above cases there is a huge need for blood typing and rising in the number of such cases will boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of various market players. Some of the market players are Agena Bioscience, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DAY MEDICAL SA, Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Merck KGaA, Quotient, Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Companies Mentioned:

– Agena Bioscience, Inc.

– Beckman Coulter

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– DAY MEDICAL SA

– Grifols, S.A.

– Immucor, Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– Quotient, Ltd.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Blood Group Typing in Prenatal Testing

4.2.2 Growing Number of Road Accidents, Emergencies, and Trauma Cases Necessitating Blood Transfusions

4.2.3 Rising Number of Blood Donations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor Blood Service Infrastructure

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Technique

5.2.1 PCR-based and Microarray

5.2.2 Assay-based

5.2.3 Massively Parallel Sequencing

5.2.4 Other

5.3 By Test Type

5.3.1 Antibody Screening

5.3.2 HLA Typing

5.3.3 Cross-matching Tests

5.3.4 ABO blood Tests

5.3.5 Other

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Blood Banks

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agena Bioscience, Inc.

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.4 DAY MEDICAL SA

6.1.5 Grifols, S.A.

6.1.6 Immucor, Inc.

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Quotient, Ltd.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

