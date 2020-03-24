Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Insights 2020 by Manufacturers, Types, Application, Verticals, Regional-Analysis and Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Blockchain in Telecom Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Blockchain in Telecom market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2592320
Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchain’s potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.
The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs’ operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchain’s benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.
In 2018, the global Blockchain in Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AWS
Guardtime
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Blocko
Oracle
Filament
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
OSS/BSS Processes
Identity Management
Payments
Smart Contracts
Connectivity Provisioning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Telecom are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-blockchain-in-telecom-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 OSS/BSS Processes
1.4.3 Identity Management
1.4.4 Payments
1.4.5 Smart Contracts
1.4.6 Connectivity Provisioning
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size
2.2 Blockchain in Telecom Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Blockchain in Telecom Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Telecom Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in China
7.3 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
7.4 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in India
10.3 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
10.4 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AWS
12.1.1 AWS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.1.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AWS Recent Development
12.2 Guardtime
12.2.1 Guardtime Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.2.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Guardtime Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Blocko
12.6.1 Blocko Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.6.4 Blocko Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Blocko Recent Development
12.7 Oracle
12.7.1 Oracle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.8 Filament
12.8.1 Filament Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Blockchain in Telecom Introduction
12.8.4 Filament Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Filament Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2592320
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155