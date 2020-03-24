Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

The Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business development in United States, Europe and China.

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes. It has potential to protect the identities of the user that make Blockchain a more secure way to carry out transaction. With the modernization in every sector especially by digitalization of currency; Blockchain technology has penetrated deeply into all the industries verticals. The various industry verticals that use Blockchain technology include banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and communication, healthcare, logistics, supply chain and transportation, e-commerce and retail and others. Bitcoin-based payroll service can save both money and time while, transferring money internationally. The technology would provide digitally permanent, audit-able records that show stakeholders the state of the product at each value-added step. The Blockchain technology is therefore expected to acquire exponential growth. However, Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Ripple

BTL

Deloitte

ABB

Oracle

SAP

AWS

Abra

Alphaphoint

Bitfury

Digitalx

Coinbase

Intelygenz

Earthport

Global Arena Holding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

